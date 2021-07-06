Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wiz Khalifa Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Wiz Khalifa might be best known for chart-toppers like “Black and Yellow” or the pop-rap anthem “See You Again,” but his catalog runs far deeper than mainstream listeners realize. Long before the stadium shows and Rolling Papers radio hits, the Pittsburgh native was grinding out classic mixtapes, forging a signature stoner-rap style that blended introspection, lifestyle flexes and breezy charisma. For day-one fans, projects like Kush & Orange Juice, Cabin Fever and How Fly were more than just stepping stones. He didn’t just define a weed-rap subgenre; he brought elegance and identity to it.

Wiz’s deep cuts are filled with cinematic instrumentals, emotionally raw verses and a laid-back honesty that shaped the tone for an entire generation of rappers. These songs weren’t always made for radio, but they stayed in headphones, car rides and smoke sessions long after their release. Whether you're revisiting or discovering these tracks for the first time, here are 17 essential joints that deserve their flowers — showcasing Wiz at his most vulnerable, creative and timeless.

1. The Race

Produced by E. Dan and Big Jerm, this Rolling Papers standout found Wiz reflecting on his come up and what it cost him. It was ultimately a personal offering with cinematic production and verses about loyalty, isolation and ambition. “Now I just stunt on my own,” he rapped, a declaration of independence and proof of self-made success.

2. Flickin’ Ashes

Produced by Big Jerm and E. Dan, this Star Power closer captured Wiz at his most smoked-out and conversational. He dropped bar after bar about purple Kush, cross-country sessions, and the art of rolling. The Willie Hutch sample added soul, while the outro morphed into a monologue that’s part flex, part weed-smoking philosophy.

3. Fall Asleep

Produced by Pop & Oak and Flippa, this O.N.I.F.C. deep cut sounds like a lucid dream. Wiz floats through verses about wealth, travel, and hazy detachment — repeating the hook like a mantra. Despite its laid-back vibe, there’s an eerie loneliness beneath the luxury. It's Kush, commas, and quiet crises rolled into one.

4. Who I Am

Produced by Sledgren and Exchange Student, this Deal or No Deal cut blended melodic hooks with brash charisma. Wiz flexed his rising status with club-ready bars, singsong flows and a catchy chorus. It was early stoner charm meets rising-star energy, a pivotal point before he fully crossed into mainstream attention.

5. Superstar

This Flight School cut, produced by E. Dan and Johnny Juliano, saw Wiz reflecting on fame with charisma and clarity. Sampling Candi Staton’s “Hurry Sundown,” it balanced fly talk with humble beginnings. From bold verses to a sing-along hook, it’s a true moment of pre-mainstream momentum. (Note: Not to be confused with the Deal or No Deal track of the same name.)

6. Phone Numbers (Remix)

While both versions were produced by Drumma Boy, the remix trades the original’s Queen-sampled production for a more laid-back, syrupy beat. Wiz, Big Sean and Trae Tha Truth kept the same verses, but the tone felt different. It became less like a trunk-rattler and more like a stoned listening session — a refined twist on a mixtape favorite.

7. Never Been Part II

This sequel to Kush & Orange Juice’s “Never Been” tapped Rick Ross and Amber Rose for a hazy, cinematic ride. Produced again by Sledgren, it flipped Chrono Trigger’s “Secret of the Forest” into a slow-burning fantasy. Amber’s hook floated through the fog while Ross brought mafia energy — a lyrical high to match the song’s title.

8. Nameless

Wiz and Chevy Woods floated over Bugseed’s smooth, jazz-tinged production on this standout from Taylor Allderdice. Referencing paper planes, Margielas and Godzilla-sized smoke, it’s classic stoner luxury with a streetwise edge. The hook drove home the point: In this game, money makes you memorable, and without it, you're just another nameless voice.

9. Ink My Whole Body

Wiz turned his tattoo obsession into a mixtape anthem, boasting about fresh ink like trophies from a warzone. Produced by Johnny Juliano and powered by a Blackbyrds sample, the track’s booming hook made it a fan favorite. For the Taylor Gang star, the ink wasn’t just decoration — it’s identity, rebellion and self-expression in bold, permanent lines.

10. Up

Built on a dreamy sample of Tevin Campbell’s “Could It Be,” this Kush & Orange Juice standout floated like a high in musical form. Produced by X.O., “Up” blended woozy romance with Wiz’s signature stoner optimism. The outro doubled down on the message: “Everything's better when you're high.” And for Wiz, that’s gospel.

11. Never Hesitate

Tucked into the back half of the two-part Rolling Papers 2 track “Karate / Never Hesitate,” this jazzy, introspective piece deserved attention on its own. Produced by Terrace Martin, Jake One and Darrius Willrich (who also delivered the hook), “Never Hesitate” was a rare moment of soulful vulnerability in Wiz’s catalog. His verses floated over mellow instrumentation as he reflected on fame, loyalty and emotional detachment.

12. The Sleaze

Wiz Khalifa tapped producers David Versis and Arthur McArthur for this high-energy standout from Blacc Hollywood (Deluxe). Built around a warped synth loop, “The Sleaze” flipped the slang term — popularized by “Workaholics” — into a Taylor Gang mantra. With lines like “My job is sleazy, it's way too easy,” Wiz doubled down on his bossed-up persona, coasting on charisma, weed and unbothered success.

13. My Favorite Song

Built around a pitched-up sample of The-Dream’s “Sex Intelligent (Remix),” this Taylor Allderdice cut found Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J at their most lavish and unfiltered. With a hypnotic loop courtesy of Ayo The Producer and Rob Holladay, the track doubled as a soundtrack for strip clubs and VIP lounges. “When this song come on, I’m spending money,” Wiz chanted — a mantra turned hook, perfect for blowing racks and blowing smoke.

14. Rise Above

Produced by Pharrell, this slept-on gem from O.N.I.F.C. carried a defiant message about envy from within your circle. Wiz confronted betrayal directly, Skateboard P delivered eccentric bars, and Tuki Carter added grit. Amber Rose closed it out with a no-nonsense outro, tying together this raw, collaborative showcase of loyalty, hustle and emotional armor.

15. Plane 4 U

Backed by a dreamy J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League beat, this Laugh Now, Fly Later gem blended romance and rolling papers. Wiz smooth-talked over hazy production, promising to spark up “that medical” for his favorite girl. With its soft-spoken intro and humorous outro from “Mr. Easy Rider,” it was a love song with a cannabis twist — vintage mellow Khalifa.

16. Glass House

As it also appeared on Kush & Orange Juice, it counts. Three underground legends — Wiz, CurrenSy and Big K.R.I.T. — teamed up on this silky, laid-back posse cut. It was a masterclass in cohesion and subtle flexing. The beat glided, the verses landed smooth and the energy felt effortless. “Glass House” was proof that you don’t have to shout to shine.

17. Buss Down

Wiz Khalifa’s Prince of the City 2 standout “Buss Down” was an early example of his unapologetic party ethos and chemistry with Sledgren. Riding a chopped sample of Omega’s “Gyöngyhajú lány,” the track painted a picture of tour-life indulgence, coded language and exclusive access. It was raw, charismatic mixtape-era Wiz laying the groundwork for the Taylor Gang empire to come.