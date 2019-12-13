Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Leon Thomas III performs onstage during Night 2 of the 2025 Essence Festival Of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 5, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Leon Thomas has been steadily building up his legacy in music for years, and he laid a very strong foundation in more ways than one. Even if his name isn’t always front and center, his influence runs deep across some incredible albums. He’s a producer, songwriter, arranger, and vocalist all in one, and his range shows up just about everywhere.

As one half of The Rascals, the production duo he formed with Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, the Grammy winner has grown his reputation as a go-to collaborator both behind the scenes and in the spotlight, with singles like “MUTT” and “YES IT IS” proving he can hold his own as a solo artist, too.

With that in mind, check out 12 of the best songs Leon Thomas helped craft for other artists below.

1. “Snooze” by SZA

“Snooze” helped Leon Thomas earn his first Grammy, and considering the magic he and SZA made on the No. 1 hit, it was well deserved. He produced the track through his duo, The Rascals, and interestingly enough, his own vocals were mixed into the background. During an interview with REVOLT, Thomas revealed the song was originally intended for Babyface’s Girls Night Out.

2. “Love All” by Drake featuring JAY-Z

It goes without saying that collaborating with Drake and JAY-Z on the same track is a major honor, one Thomas didn't take lightly. The Rascals co-produced "Love All" alongside OZ and Dez Wright. The MUTT artist had his hands in several tracks from Certified Lover Boy, including "Pipe Down" and "In The Bible."

3. “nasty” by Ariana Grande

Leon Thomas has worked with Ariana Grande plenty, and not just during their “Victorious” days on Nickelodeon. Over the years, he’s contributed to several of her albums, including Yours Truly and Positions. He also shared in an interview with 102.7 KIIS FM that the beat was originally intended for Tori Kelly, but it clearly ended up where it was supposed to be with Grande.

4. “Not Another Love Song” by Ella Mai

Let’s be clear, The Rascals are a duo in a league of their own when it comes to R&B. Case in point: Ella Mai’s “Not Another Love Song.” The track has Thomas written all over it. Boi-1da and Jahaan Sweet co-produced the track. All parties came together to make a blueprint for what love songs should be.

5. “Gold Roses” by Rick Ross featuring Drake

Produced by The Rascals, along with OZ, Syk Sense, Vinylz, and Noel Cadastre, this track was the lead single to Rick Ross’ Port of Miami 2. It dropped just a few weeks after Drake and Ross dropped “Money in the Grave,” showing off more of their chemistry as artists. The thumping beat and energetic back and forth between the two was only enhanced by Thomas’ input.

6. “BURN” by Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign

In addition to being the vocal powerhouse we all know, Ty Dolla Sign also runs his own label, EZMNY Records (an imprint of Motown Records), where Thomas just so happens to be signed. So, it’s no surprise the two have teamed up as much as they have. Arguably one of their best efforts behind the scenes, “BURN” appeared on VULTURES 1.

7. “You Know Wassup” by Kehlani

Kehlani unpacked a lot on “You Know Wassup,” in which they got deeply personal about their split from YG after his cheating scandal. “I know you're tryna change, but is it all worth the wait? / It hurts to stay just as much as it hurts to walk away,” the Oakland singer crooned. As with many other tracks on this list, Thomas co-produced the beat as a part of The Rascals and made it another solid R&B track.

8. “Poison” by Jack Harlow featuring Lil Wayne

Jack Harlow kept collaborations to a minimum on Come Home The Kids Miss You, though fans were lucky enough to get a Lil Wayne feature on "Poison." The song has about 10 collaborators who helped with the production, but the Electric Dusk artist’s touch definitely made an impact nonetheless. He also shared on X that he didn’t even know his contribution was making it on the album, a surprise for him and a gem for audiences.

9. “Yours Truly, Austin Post” by Post Malone

Post Malone might have ventured across genres — country, rock, pop — but let’s not forget he first blew up as one of rap’s rising stars that still managed to be in his own lane. On his 2016 debut, Stoney, Thomas co-produced the closing track, “Yours Truly, Austin Post,” alongside Louis Bell and Roofeeo. It was the perfect way to round out an already impressive album.

10. “Ciao!” by Bryson Tiller

We already knew Bryson Tiller’s self-titled fourth album was going to deliver some gems, and “Ciao!” was undoubtedly one of them. Thomas lent his Midas touch to both the production and songwriting. There’s a running joke that the shortest songs on an album are often the best, and their collaboration certainly fits the bill.

11. “Emerald / Burgundy” by Chris Brown

Before teaming up on “MUTT (Remix),” Thomas and his Rascals counterpart co-produced Chris Brown’s “Emerald / Burgundy” off his lengthy Indigo. The track brought CB together with Juicy J and Juvenile for one of the more unexpected and exciting offerings on the chart-topping 2019 album.

12. “Break The Cycle” by Big Sean and Charlie Wilson

For Big Sean’s sixth studio album, Better Me Than You, the pair delivered an uplifting anthem, co-created by none other than Thomas. Commercial hits are one thing, but meaningful deep cuts like this carry their own kind of magic.