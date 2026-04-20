Image Image Credit Jon Kopaloff / Stringer via Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images, Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images, and Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani attends SiriusXM's Sway In The Morning LA Garage Series With Kehlani at SiriusXM Studios on April 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, Big Sean perform with Hugel at the Sahara Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Cardi B attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California, and Lil Wayne performs during the 2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 26, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Kehlani revealed the full feature list for her self-titled fifth studio album, arriving on Friday (April 24).

The 17-song project includes collaborations with Brandy, Clipse, Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott, and more.

Previously released tracks like “Folded,” “Back and Forth,” and “Out The Window” are confirmed to appear on the LP.

As if we couldn’t be any more excited for Kehlani’s forthcoming fifth album, just wait until you find out who’s on it. On Monday (April 20), the R&B star revealed the full list of features, which includes Cardi B, Brandy, Usher, and Clipse, among others.

“The wait is over. Meet the features joining Kehlani on her self-titled fifth studio album,” Spotify captioned a joint post with the “Folded” singer. In the accompanying teaser, Kehlani can be seen spending time with her girls as the video ends in a toast, with each glass revealing a different artist set to appear on the Grammy-winning musician’s self-titled LP, slated to arrive on Friday (April 24).

Outside of the aforementioned names, fans can also look forward to Big Sean, Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Lil Jon, Leon Thomas, and Missy Elliott, who we already got the chance to hear on “Back and Forth.” Take a look below.

Who Kehlani has (and hasn’t) already worked with ahead of her self-titled fifth album

A few of the guests set to appear on Kehlani, including Usher and Brandy, have been on fans’ radar for a while. Last November, during her Apple Music takeover, the “Nights Like This” hitmaker revealed that she and the Confessions singer recorded a song for the album after he couldn’t make it onto what was supposed to be the original remix of “Folded.” Then in December, Kehlani shared during the Billboard 2025 No. 1s Livestream that she and Brandy were “working on” something too.

Of course, every track Kehlani and Cardi have teamed up on over the past decade has been a massive success. They first joined forces on “Ring” from Invasion of Privacy, then linked back up for “Safe” on the Bronx native’s sophomore effort, AM I THE DRAMA? Kehlani also popped up on Leon Thomas’ MUTT Deluxe: HEEL with vocals on “DIRT ON MY SHOES” last year.

Some fans might also remember that she and Weezy previously came together for Khalid’s “Location (Remix),” so there’s definitely reason to be curious about what they cooked up this time around. Let us know what you think: Did Kehlani pick the right guests, or is there someone else you wish made the cut? After her recent feature run with Jordan Adetunji, DESTIN CONRAD, and kwn, she’s already been on one hell of a collaborative streak.

Kehlani will hit streaming services with 17 songs. In addition to “Folded” and “Back and Forth,” “Out The Window” is also confirmed to be on the project.