Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani at the Recording Academy Honors Black Music Collective event held at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The 17-track project includes “Folded” and “Out The Window,” and marks her first full-length release since her recent Grammy wins.

Usher and Brandy are among the artists anticipated to be on the album, with executive production from Khristopher Riddick-Tynes.

In a January interview, she said the album includes more collaborations than she has “probably ever had.”

After taking home two Grammy Awards for “Folded” last month, Kehlani has revealed her much-anticipated fifth studio album is coming out on April 24. Aptly titled Kehlani, the 17-song LP will arrive on streaming services with both the aforementioned single and “Out The Window.”

The singer shared the news on social media with the caption, “KEHLANI, the album. Yours on my birthday, 4/24.” Alongside the announcement, she posted a pre-save link and the official cover art, which featured a close-up of her staring directly into the camera.

According to a press release, the upcoming body of work will find Kehlani “at her most honest, blending soul-baring storytelling with the lush, genre-bending sound that has made her one of modern R&B’s most influential voices.” With that, listeners can also expect themes of love, transformation, and personal growth throughout the project.

Additionally, fans can get their hands on alternate CD and vinyl covers (including signed copies), available through the Oakland native’s website, along with an official album tee and poster. Check out the post below.

What we know so far about Kehlani’s fifth studio album

Kehlani first confirmed her fifth album was in the works during an adorable interview with her daughter, Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White, last October. Ever since, she’s been generously dropping hints and teasers about what fans can expect from the project.

In November 2025, during the “Can I” hitmaker’s Apple Music radio takeover, the album’s executive producer, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, “spilled the beans” that Usher was going to be on the LP. Kehlani further explained that she originally wanted the Confessions artist on the remix of “Folded,” but he was tied up touring overseas at the time. Then, during Billboard’s 2025 No. 1s livestream in December, Kehlani shared that she and Brandy were “working on” something, following “The Boy Is Mine” singer’s feature on Folded Homage Pack.

Kehlani is expected to be one of the musician’s longer full-length efforts, likely due in large part to how many other artists, songwriters, and producers contributed to it. Speaking with Inked in January, she shared that there were “way more collaborations” than she’s “probably ever had.”

“They’re all people that I really, really respect,” Kehlani told the publication. “And I think the coolest thing about it is, there’s no features that feel like, ‘Oh, a label threw this together.’ Or ‘Two people were popping right now, so we just threw it together.’ It was all super organic.”

How Kehlani is approaching this next chapter of her career

Ahead of her eagerly awaited LP, REVOLT had the pleasure of chatting with the While We Wait creator on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammy Awards. There, she opened up about what her current level of artistry demands from her.

“Patience and dedication,” she explained, before adding, “Getting out of my comfort zone. ‘Cause I think, us as artists, we have comfort zones when we have success, where it's like for years, you’ve been praised for this thing, but it takes the willingness of listening to other people be like, ‘You know what, you can push yourself there.’”