Image Image Credit Kayla DeLaura / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Chris Brown’s catalog runs deep. He has dropped albums stacked with 20+ tracks, made countless hit singles, and teamed up with a wide range of artists across genres. Whether he’s locked into a pure R&B groove, experimenting with afrobeats and trap-infused production, or tapping into pop radio sensibilities, one thing’s for sure — he hasn’t let up. His work ethic is still unmatched, and his creativity continues to evolve with every release.

Part 1 spotlighted the deep cuts that shaped his early era — the songs that never charted but still became essentials for Team Breezy. Now in part 2, we’re fast-forwarding to the last five years, a period marked by growth, risk-taking, and more overlooked bangers than people realize. From X and Indigo to 11:11 and everything in between, there’s a wave of newer tracks that deserve just as much love as the classics.

These are the ones fans ride for — the records that reveal just how much range and intention sits behind the hits. If you think you know Chris Brown’s catalog but haven’t tapped into these newer gems, you’re missing a whole layer of the story that’s still being written. Here’s part 2 of Breezy’s deep cuts.

1. Lost In Ya Love

“Lost In Ya Love” captures what it feels like to be completely wrapped up in someone. You’re both sprung, smitten, and loving every minute of it. It paints the picture of a relationship in that sweet early phase, where everything feels new, exciting, and full of butterflies and late-night “I miss you” texts. This hidden gem lives on Chris Brown’s sixth studio album, X.

2. Proof

Chris and Karrueche’s breakup was public, messy, and emotional on both sides. But beyond the headlines and rumors, a song like this gives a more personal glimpse into what may have been going on behind the scenes. It feels like he’s working through heartbreak in real time, and the emotion in the lyrics serves as quiet proof that everything wasn’t as perfect as it once seemed

3. Who’s Gonna

This is full-grown Chris Brown. No more almost-kiss moments or playful dance duets — this is straight-up grown-folk energy. It's love-making music, no question. And per usual, he knows exactly which legends to tap into for inspiration. Keith Sweat probably never imagined he’d spark something like this decades later, but the influence is undeniable.

4. Sip

What makes this song hit harder than most is the way that bridge builds and then launches into an even better chorus. It’s sensual, sexy, and sonically rich, the kind of track that pulls you in without trying too hard. This is the formula that keeps Chris in his own lane and proves, once again, that he rarely misses.

5. Other N**gas

This is the anthem for the women who have fallen hard for a good man but cannot let go of old wounds. You are stuck living in the past comparing something new, maybe even better, to your past disappointments. He lets you know he understands, and he does not blame you he blames those other men who hurt you before.

6. Covered In You

Heartbreak on a Full Moon had plenty of songs that flew under the radar because of how long the tracklist was. But if you’re a real Breezy fan, you know there are hits hidden in that mountain of music. “Covered In You” is one of them. If you’re one of those people saying bring back real R&B, you probably haven’t listened to all the tracks or the extended versions of his music.

7. On Me

It’s hard to understand why this wasn’t chosen as a single for the album because it had the formula. The catchy hook, dance-worthy beat, and it sold a fantasy that every female fan would buy. It’s the kind of song that could have easily taken over the airwaves and the playlists.

8. Even

When a woman is fed up, you might as well pack up your belongings and your feelings and find something safe to do. From the sound of “Even,” he was dealing with all of his selfish and careless choices. Another breakup anthem.

9. Come Together featuring H.E.R.

H.E.R. and Chris are the R&B collaboration that needs an entire EP to save what’s left of the genre. Although this song didn’t really get radio play or even a video, it’s one you can never skip over, and seeing it performed live is incredible.

10. All I Want featuring Tyga

“All I Want” starts off like Chris’ version of “21 Questions” as he gives different scenarios to test your loyalty. The test isn’t just to poke at you, but because he’s feeling deeply, and all he wants is you. He’s checking to see if the feeling is mutual.

11. Sexy featuring Trey Songz

Trey and Chris never fail to give us a banger when they hit the booth together, and “Sexy” was no exception. Neither has ever been shy when it comes to letting women know what they want, no matter who else is on her line. Lines like, “Let me pick you up and see if you could hold it down,” drive the point home.

12. Hit My Line

Brown is so good at making feel-good, get-up-and-dance type music and that’s exactly what this song delivers. It has a funk and old school vibe that makes your body move and the club come alive. It’s a track that puts you in a good mood and reminds you why you love that classic sound.

13. Sex So Good

This is a toxic situationship unlocked if you really listen to the lyrics. They take you on the merry-go-round of dealing with someone who doesn’t really want you but won’t leave you alone. And it’s hard for you to walk away too, because… well, you get the point.

14. Midnight Freak

This one feels like a blend of ‘90s and 2000s R&B in the best way. It’s upbeat and full of love, but also has that slow breakdown in the beat that takes it to another dimension. It brings a feeling that’s both nostalgic and fresh at the same time.

15. Bouncing / G5

One thing CB has made a silent signature is combining two songs into one. Half of it feels like one vibe, and the other shifts into something completely new, which is great until you find yourself wishing for a full version of both.