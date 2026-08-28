Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Chlöe Bailey attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

“Makuhia” brings together Chlöe Bailey, Sofiya Nzau, and Skyla Tylaa across amapiano, R&B, and East African music genres.

Lyrics in both Kikuyu and English highlight the blend of cultures and each artist’s unique musical background.

Listeners are spotlighting the project’s embrace of international teamwork and genre-crossing creativity.

Chlöe Bailey has never been interested in staying in one musical lane, and her latest collaboration is another example of just how far her voice can travel.

On Friday (Aug. 28), British amapiano DJ Skyla Tylaa dropped “Makuhia,” a cross-continental collaboration featuring the Grammy-nominated singer and actress and Kenyan vocalist Sofiya Nzau. The record brings amapiano, house and R&B together while giving each woman room to bring something distinct to the track.

“Good morning!! My new song just dropped with @chloebailey & @sofiyanzau. I’m so excited for y'all to hear it… It’s such a vibeeeee. Lmk if you notice anything special in there,” Skyla shared on Instagram alongside the cover art.

Nzau opens “Makuhia” in her language, immediately setting the tone before carrying the chorus with help from Bailey. The latter eventually takes over in English, bringing her signature vocals to the dance-driven production without pulling the record away from its East African influence.

Listeners quickly took notice of the combination. One X user wrote, “Sofiya Nzau has Chlöe singing in Kikuyu like she’s been living in rural central Kenya all her life. I love when artists do what art is supposed to do. Celebrate and promote diversity!”

Another added, “Skyla Tylaa, Chlöe and Sofiya Nzau have released 'Makuhia.' A British amapiano DJ, an American R&B powerhouse and the Kenyan voice behind 'Mwaki' on one song sounds like somebody pressed shuffle on three continents and found a club anthem. African dance music did not just go global. It became the meeting point of the world.”

Chlöe Bailey explores soca on Yung Bredda’s “The Greatest Bend Over (Take It Easy)” remix

The new release arrives during a busy creative run for Bailey. The collaboration also isn’t her only recent genre switch-up. Just last year, she joined Trinidadian soca artist Yung Bredda and Ghanaian singer MOLIY on the remix of his hit “The Greatest Bend Over (Take It Easy),” marking her first official move into soca music.

In June, she teamed up with legendary producer Timbaland for Resurrection, a 13-track collaborative mixtape. During an interview with Extra, she said that the project developed through a rapid exchange of beats and vocals and celebrated Black creativity and community. She also cited Timbaland and Missy Elliott as longtime inspirations.

Chlöe Bailey continues her acting run in ‘Strung’

Her range extends beyond the studio, too. The 28-year-old stars as Laila in Peacock’s psychological thriller Strung, which premiered June 26. She plays a gifted violinist whose tutoring job with a wealthy family turns into a dangerous fight for survival.

Whether she’s acting, leaning into R&B or meeting amapiano and house on the dance floor, Bailey is making versatility part of the point.

Listen to “Makuhia” here.