Image Image Credit Unique Nicole / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the 2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Chlöe Bailey says her and Halle Bailey’s bond has strengthened as they pursue solo music and acting careers beyond Chloe x Halle.

Halle continues expanding her acting résumé with You, Me & Tuscany and her solo album love…? or something like it.

Chlöe is balancing her own milestones, including Peacock’s Strung and her Timbaland-produced mixtape, Resurrection.

As Chlöe Bailey and Halle Bailey continue building successful careers outside of the duo that first introduced them to the world, the older sister says watching each other flourish individually has only strengthened their bond.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Chlöe opened up about supporting Halle at a Los Angeles screening of You, Me & Tuscany back in April and reflected on how much their relationship has evolved as both women step into new chapters professionally.

For years, the sisters moved through the entertainment industry side by side, balancing music, acting and other creative pursuits together. While their schedules now often take them in different directions, Chlöe said their connection remains unchanged. "Sis and I, we started doing everything together, so we're each other's safety blanket," she told the outlet, referring to the siblings getting their start together as a musical duo. "I was so happy to be there at the screening in L.A. to support her for her incredible rom-com."

The 27-year-old continued, "It's so fun to see how we're both doing our thing and killing it equally, and also, it just makes when we come together that much more special."

This moment comes as Halle continues expanding her acting résumé. The “Angel” singer starred opposite Regé-Jean Page in the film that follows a young cook whose life takes an unexpected turn in Italy. She also pursued her solo music journey following the release of her debut album, love…? or something like it, in October 2025.

While celebrating her sister's wins, Chlöe has plenty of accomplishments of her own to focus on. The multi-hyphenate stars as Layla in Peacock's upcoming psychological thriller Strung, which premieres Friday (June 26). The movie centers on a gifted violinist whose tutoring job with a wealthy family spirals into a dangerous fight for survival.

Reflecting on the experience, Chlöe told PEOPLE that the unpredictable nature of filming made the project especially exciting. "It was very exciting and very spontaneous," she said. "We didn't know what we were going to get ourselves into until the day of, even though we did plan a lot and we had rehearsals and things. You just never know what the day might bring, and it was fun putting fake blood on. It was fun doing music another day, which is always my love. You never knew what you were gonna get."

Chlöe Bailey teams up with Timbaland for new mixtape, 'Resurrection'

The singer also recently reunited with legendary producer Timbaland for Resurrection, a 13-track collaborative mixtape released on June 19. During an interview with Extra, Chlöe revealed the project came together in just two months through a fast-paced creative exchange of beats and vocals. She also described the release as a celebration of Black creativity and community while crediting Timbaland and Missy Elliott as longtime inspirations.

Between a new film, fresh music and continued support for her sister, Chlöe appears to be embracing this season of growth. And judging by her comments, she's enjoying seeing both Bailey sisters thrive on their own terms while still cheering each other on every step of the way.