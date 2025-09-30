Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 30: Timbaland attends 2023 A3C Day 2 on September 30, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Timbaland’s second wave proved his sound didn’t peak. It kept evolving and reaching new corners of the industry. He made records that gave artists a fresh sound and a clear direction. The drums stayed unpredictable, the rhythms kept shifting, and the creativity never slowed down. There was no specific formula, just talent, instinct, and range.

During this stretch he showed how far his sound could reach working with artists like Brandy, Missy Elliott, and Rihanna. “Rehab” gave Rihanna her own lane with a beat that matched the dark mood she was already building with her vocals. Brandy’s “Afrodisiac” was a deep dive into textured production that moved with her every note, creating a unique sonic world. Missy’s “Gossip Folks” brought that bold, energetic pulse that got the world up and dancing like only she can. And “What Is Love” from the Empire soundtrack carried cinematic weight that pulled listeners in without ever overcrowding the vocals.

Even beyond the singles, Timbaland tapped into new sounds without chasing what was popular. His production always gave artists space to breathe, letting their voices settle in and take control. These felt like more than just collaborations; they were sonic shifts built around the artist, not on top of them.

This period also saw deeper album cuts, B-sides, and experimental tracks that revealed just how much freedom he gave his collaborators. He wasn’t relying on big names to make noise. The work spoke for itself — balanced, unexpected, and locked in. He could find the pocket in any genre and make it feel intentional. Even songs that didn’t top charts ended up influencing what came next.

The names changed. The charts changed. The energy didn’t. Part 2 explores the next layer of beats that carried his sound into new spaces and reminded everyone that evolution doesn’t always mean departure but redirection. Check out 14 more of the best beats made by Timbo below.

1. “Are You That Somebody” – Aaliyah

“Are You That Somebody” had everybody in baggy jeans, a bra top, swooped bangs, and a bandana posted up in front of the TV learning the choreography. It might’ve been for the Dr. Dolittle soundtrack, but when this dropped, it pushed Aaliyah’s star power and fan base into a whole new stratosphere.

2. “Tom Ford” – JAY-Z

JAY-Z and Timbaland connected again on Magna Carta Holy Grail with a few tracks, but “Tom Ford” is the hardest one. Produced by Timbo and J-Roc, the beat on the hook twists into a wild mix of sounds that somehow come together perfectly — like something you’d expect to hear in a video game but made with his classic touch.

3. “Up Jumps Da Boogie” – Timbaland & Magoo

Timbaland & Magoo’s debut Welcome to Our World kicked off with “Up Jumps Da Boogie,” featuring Missy Elliott and Aaliyah. The track had an energy that felt fresh, playful, and effortless. It introduced their sound in a way that stuck with both Hip Hop and R&B heads. The single set them up as a duo to watch!

4. “Drunk In Love” – Beyoncé featuring JAY-Z

Did you know that he helped create the vibe on Beyoncé’s “Drunk in Love,” setting it apart with that heavy, moody energy. His production gave the track this slow, intoxicating rhythm that lets Bey and Jay’s chemistry run wild. The beat feels raw but controlled, pulling you into that late-night, can’t-get-enough mood.

5. “Cheers 2 U” – Playa

If you don’t know this one, then you’re just too young to get how special it is. Playa’s vocals glide over that smooth, laid-back beat, pulling you into a story all about love, admiration, and real romance. This track is a vibe for the ones who still believe in that deep, ride-or-die type of love. Add it to your R&B playlist and thank us later!

6. “Same Ol’ G” – Ginuwine

“Same Ol’ G” lays it all out — Ginuwine breaking down what it’s like to adjust to fame. He’s real about how things change, but no matter the money or clout, he stays true to himself. The song reminds you that success might rewrite your reality, but it can’t change who you are.

7. “Raise Up” – Petey Pablo

Petey Pablo made sure North Carolina couldn’t be slept on with his debut single, “Raise Up.” The track sounds like it pulls from Egyptian percussion and turns it into a battle cry for every Carolina rider. This song was a hometown anthem and pride wrapped in a beat. He put his state on the map and made sure we all took notice.

8. “Headsprung” – LL Cool J

LL Cool J came through with “Headsprung” like he never left. The Timbaland-produced track leaned more into club-ready crossover than gritty boom-bap, but he still delivered it with that signature LL confidence — crisp, charismatic, and undeniably catchy. He stepped back onto the mic smoothly and effortlessly. If you weren’t rocking your head with this in your headphones, did you even really hear it for real?

9. “Right Now” – Danity Kane

This song dives into the struggle of being committed but caught off guard by someone new showing interest. You feel the pull, but your loyalty holds you back. It’s that inner battle between temptation and staying true. The tension runs deep, and Danity Kane was the perfect girl group to convey the story perfectly.

10. “Until The End Of Time” – Justin Timberlake featuring Beyoncé

“End of Time” is JT going full stadium mode. The drums don’t let up, the horns cut through, and he’s singing like the world’s about to fall apart if you don’t take him back. It’s chaotic in the best way but still polished. And adding Beyoncé? Chef’s kiss!

11. “All N My Grill” – Missy Elliott featuring Big Boi

Missy Elliott’s “All N My Grill” pairs orchestral strings with Timbaland’s drums. The strings bring a cinematic vibe while the drums keep it grounded in Hip Hop. Mixing these sounds created something fresh and unforgettable. This track set a new tone for how far Hip Hop could experiment with different sounds.

12. “Big Pimpin’” – JAY-Z featuring UGK

“Big Pimpin’” came through with production that instantly grabbed your attention and a sample that stirred up controversy. The lawsuits couldn’t quiet the track, which ended up as one of JAY’s biggest records. It’s a song that still gets talked about when you mention his career. That moment changed the game for both of them.

13. “Ryde or Die, B**ch” – The Lox featuring Timbaland & Eve

The Lox locked in one of their biggest singles on We Are the Streets with “Ryde or Die, Chick.” The production fuses Hip Hop with Latin percussion and Spanish guitar for a bold, unforgettable sound. It’s the kind of track that stays in your head all day. The record became a straight-up anthem for the culture.

14. “Thank Me Now” – Drake

“Thank Me Now” closes out Thank Me Later with Drake already sounding like he knows what’s coming. He throws jabs, gives props, and makes it clear he’s not here to play nice. Timbaland’s production is slick and layered — those synth strings and heavy drums feel like they’re marching toward something bigger. It’s cocky, calculated, and classic early Drake.