When it comes to timeless voices, unmatched presence, and pure authenticity, few can rival Chaka Khan. The double-digit Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has long been celebrated not only for her powerhouse vocals but also for her unapologetic individuality — and in Oct. 2025, she was honored with the inaugural Beauty Icon Award at the Bronner Bros. Beauty Icon Awards.

REVOLT journalist Angie B sat down with the icon before the ceremony and quickly learned that Khan’s confidence and candor are just as magnetic today as they were when she first commanded the stage decades ago.

From beauty and style to her reflections on Prince and her legacy, Khan exudes the same effortless grace and fire that have made her a living legend. More than anything, she reminds us that her success — and the success of so many Black women — is built on something deeper than fame: self-assurance, creativity, and the ability to stand firm in one’s truth.

When asked about her beauty secrets, the “I’m Every Woman” singer didn’t hesitate to dismiss the idea that there’s a magic formula behind her timeless glow. “You just do the best you can,” she said with a laugh. “We make it work. But you know, something about Black women and how we put things together is super special and super individualistic. We’re superior.”

For Khan, that superiority isn’t about ego; it’s about excellence. It’s about the artistry, innovation, and self-expression that define Black womanhood. Her statement wasn’t boastful; it was factual. After all, her influence across generations, from R&B and funk to fashion and performance, has shaped the culture in ways that can’t be overstated.

Her authenticity has also become a trademark. A viral video of Khan during a fan meet-and-greet showcased her unfiltered personality, as she hilariously told a fan to move their hair out of her face. The clip quickly circulated online, but Khan brushed off the idea that fans should change how they approach her. “Just like they do,” she said when asked how fans should show up. “Just stay just like you are. I love it.”

In an industry that often mistakes confidence for arrogance, Khan remains unfazed by labels like “diva.” When asked why that perception persists for so many legendary women of her era, she didn’t miss a beat. “I have no idea,” she replied. “Because I don’t have that problem myself or anybody else.”

Her response was quintessential Chaka Khan: sharp, witty, and rooted in self-assurance. She doesn’t spend time defending her character to those who misunderstand it. Instead, she continues to create, evolve, and express herself through art in all its forms.

Known for her big, voluminous hair, Khan laughed when discussing whether she’d ever consider changing up her signature look. “I’ve worn lots of different styles, according to myself,” she said. “Maybe they’re too subtle for you guys to notice. I change [it] up sometimes, not a whole lot, because it don’t mean all that much to me.”

Though her style has become iconic, Khan revealed that she wasn’t very interested in fashion for most of her career but now has a deeper interest in it. “It’s an art form,” she explained. “And I’m an artist. I love any art or any craft that is superior. I don’t care what genre it’s in. I just need to see some superiority around it.”

That same appreciation for artistic excellence extends to how she views the next generation of musicians. When asked which contemporary R&B artists she’d trust to cover her songs, Khan didn’t hesitate to name H.E.R. “She’s phenomenal,” she said. “She’s the closest thing to Prince.”

That comparison carried weight. Khan’s relationship with Prince was both personal and creative, a mutual exchange of brilliance that continued until his passing. Reflecting on his influence, her tone softened. “We were changing each other when he was on this plane with us,” she said. “He’s still changing me, and whoever’s open. I miss him, though. I miss the man.”

Their connection went far beyond music. “He was very bright,” Khan said. “We shared a lot of the same stuff... We were like-minded. So, it was good.”

When speaking about her daughter, Indira, who is following in her mother’s footsteps as a singer and actress, Khan’s maternal humor came to life. “It wouldn’t do any good,” she said, laughing when asked what lessons she tries to pass on. “She does what she wants to do. She never listens to me. And that’s a good thing. Find your own way. So, when you mess up, it’s your fault; you have to fix it.”

That kind of wisdom, born from decades in an industry that often seeks to mold and mute women, reveals the secret to Khan’s longevity. She’s never been afraid to stand alone, to create on her own terms, and to trust her instincts above all else.

Khan also shared her thoughts on how the industry has evolved for Black women, and she didn’t frame it as a battle. “I don’t think this is a contest,” she said firmly. “Art and expression are much deeper than that. Forget what they doing, what she doing, how they doing it. This is how I rock. This is how I get mine. So that’s what it should be about.”

That mindset, rooted in authenticity rather than competition, is something she hopes younger artists embrace. “When you see somebody else and you recognize their good mind, you say, ‘Oh, she got it,’” Khan said. “It keeps life more interesting than competing with somebody.”

It’s a sentiment that feels especially relevant in today’s music landscape, where collaboration among women in R&B and Hip Hop has become more common and more celebrated than ever. And according to Khan, that’s no coincidence. “The women are learning,” she said with a smile. “I’m happy to hear that. I’m happy that they see me being a teacher for them — to be a teacher to anybody.”

Before wrapping the conversation, Khan answered a question that every legend eventually faces: What do you want your legacy to be? Her answer was simple but profound: “Just keep me here until I’m done.” She continued, “That’s my personal legacy.”

It was grounded, soulful, and real. She doesn’t need to define her legacy because it’s already written in the hearts of those she’s inspired. From her powerful voice to her unapologetic presence, Khan has shown generations of women that strength, art, and authenticity will always outlast trends.

In her own words: “We’re superior.” And after decades of shaping sound, style, and spirit, no one could argue otherwise.