Laughter is the enemy... at least if you want to win. That’s the setup behind “The Round Table Game Show,” a viral YouTube series created by Melonie Torres and Chase Brown. The rules are minimal: a group of women sit around a table trading off-the-wall observations, hilarious “fake deep” insights and absurd analogies. The catch? Anyone who laughs is immediately eliminated. What sounds like a low-budget internet challenge quickly morphs into one of the most refreshing and joyful comedy experiences on the internet.

Filmed in Atlanta, the show blends traditional stand-up, improv and TikTok-style commentary into a format that feels fresh and rooted in community. Each episode gives off cousin hangout vibes after Sunday dinner, complete with roasting, cackling and cutting up for the culture. During a cast Q&A, the women confirmed that bond is real: “We actually like each other,” one said. “We pray for [and] with each other... [this show] has healed us in so many ways.” Another member put it plainly: “[‘The Round Table’] saved my life.”

As explained to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the concept originated when Torres noticed how some podcast hosts “will say anything that’s kind of deep, but it’s really not.” She began mocking that format in short-form skits before transforming it into a game show with her fiancé and creative partner, Chase Brown. They started filming at Airbnbs before expanding to different studios all over the Atlanta area.

What began as a viral sketch series has evolved into a sold-out live event, multiple seasons and even a national tour. “It’s created a space for women, especially Black women, to feel safe enough to laugh and joke,” Torres said. “That’s rare.”

In addition to the main cast, the show occasionally features guest appearances from comedians, personalities and creators across the board, adding variety to the table’s already dynamic energy.

Here’s a breakdown of the main personalities keeping the laughs going.

1. Melonie Torres

Melonie Torres isn’t just the co-creator of “The Round Table Game Show” — she’s the gravitational force at its center. The Harlem-bred comedian and actress brings both professional polish and real-life relatability to the show. She’s acted in indie films like Superblocked, Reset, and Venus Effect, but it’s her comic delivery and expressive face that make her perfect for this laugh-or-lose setup. Melonie’s not afraid to lean into a punchline with conviction, even if it means getting herself kicked out of the game.

2. Tee Sanders

Tee Sanders is the laid-back assassin of the group. Hailing from Chicago but embedded in Atlanta’s comedy scene, Tee’s calm demeanor masks some of the show’s most savage one-liners. She has a unique ability to say something wild with a completely straight face, like she’s dropping life advice instead of comedic bait. Fans love her for the subtlety of her delivery and her ability to make a room explode with just a few quiet words.

During the Q&A, Tee admitted the pressure of having to be funny right before taping. “I can’t think of jokes prior [to] the day of,” she said. “But... I be doing it.” That improvisational energy is exactly what gives her delivery such a natural edge. She also shared in the AJC that the show has helped reduce her impostor syndrome, calling it a healing space: “When we come into the room... nothing else matters.”

3. Whitney Code

Whitney Code is the queen of dry humor and sarcastic elegance. On “The Round Table,” she’s often the one to lob a joke that flies under the radar… until it lands five seconds later and takes someone out. Her delivery is understated, which makes her occasional absurdities even funnier. Whitney thrives on pushing the line between “Did she really just say that?” and “I can’t believe I laughed at that.” Ultimately, Whitney’s on-camera presence is undeniable, her comic timing is precise and she often plays the “straight woman” role, setting up others to fall apart while holding her own expression steady.

4. Jordan “Jojo” Johnson

Jordan, affectionately known as Jojo, blends high energy with impeccable comedic instincts. Jojo thrives in this kind of semi-improv setting where characters, voice inflections and exaggerated reactions reign supreme. She’s never afraid to turn up, using facial expressions, accents and even mini-skits to make her point. Jojo often leans into exaggerated seriousness to deliver ridiculous observations, making her a wildcard at the table. Her humor lives in physicality and performance, which gives her a theatrical edge others can’t replicate. You never quite know what she’s going to say — but you can bet it’ll be hilarious.

5. Beverly “Bevvy Boo” Buo

Bevvy Boo is one of the show’s most dynamic personalities, known for her rapid-fire humor and fully-committed bits. She leans all the way into her character-driven style, sometimes pretending to be a preacher, auntie or spiritual guru in the middle of a joke. Her ability to shapeshift mid-sentence gives her an unpredictable edge. She doesn’t just deliver jokes; she performs them.

In the Q&A, Melonie revealed that she met Bevvy during grad school. That academic connection blossomed into a tight comedic partnership, and it’s clear their bond fuels much of the show’s core chemistry.

6. Vanessa Damaris

Vanessa Damaris, often referred to simply as “Vanessa D,” is equal parts unbothered and hilarious. She brings a sly, subtle wit to the game, favoring misdirection and casual absurdities that sneak up on you. What probably makes Vanessa especially dangerous is her deadpan tone; she’ll say the wildest thing with no inflection at all, forcing the table to fight for composure.

During the Q&A, her castmates joked that if you come at her romantically, “you better come correct.” Sweet on camera but known to “curse you the hell out” if needed, Vanessa brings layered energy that shifts between nurturing and no-nonsense in a heartbeat.

7. Heather Tamera “Thee Little Person” McLaughlin

Tamera McLaughlin, aka Thee Little Person, is small in stature but big on laughs. A D.C. native and established comedian (also, pressure on the model runway), she’s known for her ability to flip everyday experiences into gut-busting punchlines. Her delivery is sharp, and she knows how to hold the room in suspense before dropping a perfectly timed joke. What makes Tamera so entertaining is her ability to balance confidence and vulnerability, whether she’s poking fun at herself or flipping a common phrase into a comedic grenade. She’s a constant threat to send someone out of the game.

8. Anjali Persad

Anjali Persad brings an international twist to the round table. Of Trinidadian–Indian heritage, she fuses cultural references with surreal humor and often flips expectations with quirky observations. In the Q&A, Anjali proudly joked, “I love being the token Indian,” before citing “In Living Color” as one of her earliest comedic inspirations.

She’s a fan of jingles too: Her now-iconic “I’m Frosty” moment came to her during a normal morning routine. “I washed my face and just started singing it,” she laughed. That spontaneous style is her strength, turning mundane moments into signature quotes that the show’s fans still repost and repeat. She also spoke to the show’s deeper purpose in the AJC: “As someone who’s masculine-presenting, there’s not many spaces for us to just be silly… We’re bringing that sense of comfort to a space that doesn’t have us.”