YouTube has become a powerful space for DJs to craft immersive audiovisual experiences that combine sound, storytelling and visual mood. Everywhere, creators are using the platform to explore a full range of music, including that of Black origin — think Hip Hop, R&B, Afrobeats, jazz, house, funk, amapiano and beyond. These sessions honor traditions rooted in the African diaspora while pushing them into new and unexpected directions.

While platforms like Boiler Room helped popularize the idea of global DJ showcases, this list puts more of the focus on more intimate environments. These are sets filmed in cozy living rooms, sunlit studios or atmospheric corners of the world — spaces that match the energy of the music with thoughtful visuals and deeply personal curation (not to say that these outlets don’t know how to turn up a traditional dance floor, which they also do). Collectives like My Analog Journal and Club 1BD build bridges through rare records and audio storytelling, while DJs such as Hourglass and Bobby Nsenga deliver genre-spanning sets with a soulful touch.

Below lies a list of nine YouTube-based DJs and collectives — many Black-led or centered — who are reimagining what a live set can be. These channels preserve legacy, shape sound and create a vibe that lingers well beyond the final track.

1. My Analog Journal

Founded by Istanbul-born, London-based producer and record collector Zag Erlat, My Analog Journal has become a global favorite for vinyl-only DJ sets that explore everything from Turkish rock to Brazilian funk, Ethiopian jazz and beyond. Each weekly mix is curated around a specific region, genre or theme, offering a warm, analog listening experience that feels both personal and cinematic. Shot in a cozy, minimalist setting and powered by high-end vintage gear, MAJ’s sets are guided explorations of sound, culture and history, built on community and crate-digging passion.

2. Club 1BD

Founded by New Jersey native and NYC-based DJ David Victor, Club 1BD is a vibrant YouTube-based platform and event series that celebrates Black and Brown talent through nostalgic, house party-style DJ sets and intimate, high-energy vibes. Rooted in the spirit of cozy apartment jams, Club 1BD reimagines club life as a space for carefree expression, dancefloor joy and cultural connection. The channel’s magic comes from its collaborative team, all of whom craft unforgettable experiences and bring the visual storytelling to life. Together, they create an experience that’s as immersive as it is inclusive — equal parts party, platform and pulse of the culture.

3. Bobby Nsenga

Bobby Nsenga carved out a lane all his own with his laid-back, “living room” mixes that have turned casual crate-digging into a soulful ritual. Seated on a couch with coffee in hand and turntables at his side, he invites viewers into his world through intimate, vinyl-based sets that blend nostalgia with discovery. The views on his YouTube channel have long crossed the nine-figure mark, thanks to a devoted global audience (including stars like Janelle Monáe). Eventually, Nsenga took the energy offline with “The Bobby Nsenga Experience,” a hard-ticket concert series that brought his signature vibe to live audiences.

4. Social Supply

Born from a desire to reconnect communities during the isolating days of the pandemic, Social Supply evolved into a cultural force amplifying creative voices from Virginia’s 757 area and beyond. Their YouTube series “The Living Room” showcases immersive DJ sets from a wealth of regional artists, transforming cozy, curated spaces into global stages for emerging talent. The channel reflects Social Supply’s broader mission: To create inclusive, high-energy experiences while advocating for underrepresented creatives across music, art, design, and film. With millions of organic views and a massive follower base across platforms, their impact extends well beyond local borders.

5. Hourglass

Though her personal YouTube uploads are limited, she has a channel and, thus, this entry counts. Hourglass built a powerful digital footprint through standout DJ sets hosted by platforms like Boiler Room, DEF TV, Homies and WERC Crew — the last of which she is a prominent member. She brings a distinct energy to every performance with sounds from across the African diaspora and focus on uplifting the Black LGBTQ+ experience. Her “think outside the clock” ethos fuels both her music and her work as a cultural curator, having crafted campaigns and events for Janelle Monáe, Red Bull, and Spotify. The international-touring talent has also opened for the likes of Kaytranada, NAO and Sango.

6. aprtment life

aprtment life is a soulful house and R&B collective made up of producer Dean M.F. Johnson, vocalist Shea Soul and DJ Parismatiq — later joined by DJ Miamor. What started as a DIY sanctuary during lockdown quickly evolved into a full-fledged audiovisual experience, inviting artists and listeners alike into their intimate, vibe-heavy space. Their YouTube sets feel like conversations: Warm lighting, lush grooves and live elements that blur the line between jam session and full performance.

7. Elevator Music

Elevator Music is a sleek, minimalist performance series that connects artists and audiences through largely intimate sessions in a literal elevator. Known for its moody lighting and clean visuals, the channel creates an unconventional space for musicians and DJs to showcase their sound and style without distractions. With past guests like Zack Fox, Black NoiSe and Takuya Nakamura, Elevator Music leans into curation over spectacle by offering raw, unfiltered energy that rises above the noise.

8. NTS

While most entries on this list are individual DJs or small collectives, NTS Radio earns its place for consistently offering one of the most intentional and exploratory platforms for Black music and global sound. Founded in London by Femi Adeyemi, NTS has grown into an international network of music lovers, selectors and cultural curators, broadcasting everything from soul and jazz to Gqom, grime and rare diasporic gems. With studios in cities like Los Angeles, Shanghai and Manchester, the platform showcases underrepresented voices and scenes while keeping the energy raw, aesthetic, and deeply personal. For many DJs and producers of color, NTS has been a launchpad and safe haven, making it less a traditional radio station and more of a creative incubator for sound.

9. Black House Radio

Black House Radio is a homecoming for Black DJs and the sonic legacy they carry. Founded by Michael Donte in South Los Angeles, the platform pays homage to the past, present and future of house music through intimate performances (including while chilling on a living room couch) and visually rich YouTube sets. Each episode is rooted in the deep spirit of the genre, bridging generations of artists and listeners while creating space for Black DJs to fully own and explore their craft.