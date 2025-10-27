Image Image Credit Denise Truscello / Contributor Image Alt Cash Money and No Limit in the midst of battle during their Verzuz event at Las Vegas’ ComplexCon Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After a three-year hiatus, Verzuz returned with the energy of a full-scale concert and the emotion of a cultural homecoming. On Saturday (Oct. 25), fans packed the Las Vegas Convention Center during ComplexCon to witness a face-off between two legendary New Orleans record labels — Cash Money Records and No Limit Records. The relaunch transformed the once-virtual hit battle series co-created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland into a high-production live experience.

The event was timed with the Grambling State vs. Jackson State HBCU Classic at Allegiant Stadium, turning Las Vegas into a weekend celebration of Southern music and culture. Both labels, whose sounds defined Hip Hop’s late-’90s and early-2000s dominance, brought their distinct brands of Louisiana pride to the stage. For many in the crowd, the matchup symbolized a rare reunion: Two movements that once competed for chart supremacy finally sharing the same spotlight. Online discussion afterward largely leaned toward No Limit as the more organized crew, with fans highlighting Mia X’s commanding stage presence and Snoop Dogg’s surprise cameo. Still, audiences agreed that the true winner was New Orleans itself, represented by two dynasties that changed the sound of rap forever.

1. Verzuz relaunched live at ComplexCon

The ComplexCon showcase marked Verzuz’s first large-scale event since 2022. Swizz Beatz and Timbaland emphasized the purpose of the relaunch in a joint statement, saying, “Rather than talking so much, we just want to get to the action.” The Las Vegas stage featured synchronized lighting, massive LED walls, and a full live-band setup, signaling a commitment to the kind of showmanship Hip Hop’s biggest audiences expect. The performance space quickly filled with fans eager to see which New Orleans camp would claim the night.

2. Two Louisiana empires share one spotlight

Cash Money Records arrived with Birdman, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, and B.G., the same core that fueled the label’s golden era through hits like “Ha,” “Back That Azz Up,” and “Bling Bling.” Opposite them stood Master P, Mia X, and Silkk the Shocker (along with others, including Fiend and longtime executive Big Boz) representing No Limit Records, whose tank logo and camouflage aesthetic became synonymous with the label’s rise in the late ’90s. Both sides performed in styles true to their brands — Cash Money in sleek designer fits and No Limit in coordinated fatigues — visually echoing the flash-versus-grind contrast that defined their rivalry decades ago.

3. The round-for-round matchups

Although Verzuz did not release an official scorecard, consistent reports across fan forums and media outlets confirmed many of the night’s pairings. The opening rounds saw Juvenile’s “400 Degreez” matched against TRU’s “No Limit Soldiers,” setting the tone for a back-and-forth celebration of Louisiana classics. Big Tymers’ “Still Fly” went head-to-head with Master P’s “Break U Off Somethin’,” while B.G. performed “Cash Money Is an Army” against “Bourbon & Lacs.” Juvenile’s “Slow Motion” followed, drawing cheers in its tribute to the late Soulja Slim. The later rounds featured Big Tymers’ “Get Your Roll On” and Lil Wayne’s “A Milli,” though Wayne himself was absent. We can’t forget about the crazy response to the wild card “Choppa Style.”

4. Snoop Dogg’s surprise appearance

One of the night’s biggest reactions came when Snoop Dogg appeared from the side of the stage to perform “Down 4 My N**gaz.” His cameo carried special meaning. After parting ways with Death Row Records in 1998, Snoop signed with Master P’s No Limit Records, releasing three albums that helped relaunch his career. His ComplexCon appearance brought that chapter full circle, bridging West Coast and Southern rap in a single moment that drew a standing ovation from the crowd.

5. Mia X and Juvenile command the crowd

Throughout the event, Mia X and Juvenile emerged as clear MVPs. Mia X delivered crowd-moving performances of “Freak H**s” and “Bout It Bout It II,” proving her skill and stage presence remained intact decades after No Limit’s heyday. Her breath control and composure drew universal praise across social platforms. Juvenile, meanwhile, shouldered much of Cash Money’s performance in the absence of Lil Wayne, running through “Set It Off,” “Slow Motion,” and “Rich N**gaz” with effortless energy.

6. Birdman’s on-stage diss sparks controversy

As the show neared its end, Birdman turned his closing remarks into one of the night’s most talked-about moments. Taking the mic, he shouted, “Shout out to Turk, you little b**ch. You ain’t here but f**k you. We gon’ f**k with you when we want to f**k with you... Cash Money ain’t never gonna die as long as I’m alive.” The unexpected outburst quickly spread online and shifted post-show discussion from friendly competition to label tension. Turk, who watched the event remotely, addressed the comments later that night in a livestream, saying, “You can’t f**k with me when you want to f**k with me. Cash Money gotta understand it’s not about them. It’s about the fans.” He emphasized that his earlier remark naming No Limit as the night’s winners was not an insult, but recognition of their unity and preparation. Turk also pointed out that some Cash Money records performed during the battle included his verses, which were skipped on stage.