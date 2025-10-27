Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images and Denise Truscello/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Hot Boy Turk and Birdman Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Birdman publicly dissed Turk during the Cash Money vs No Limit Verzuz at ComplexCon, reigniting old tensions.

Turk addressed the diss by highlighting skipped verses and calling out the label’s treatment.

The moment follows Turk’s removal from the Cash Money 30th Anniversary Tour and a pending lawsuit over his exclusion.

Birdman reignited tensions within the Cash Money camp during the label’s Verzuz showdown with No Limit at ComplexCon in Las Vegas. As the night closed, the rap mogul praised Cash Money’s legacy before abruptly calling out former Hot Boy Turk. “Shout out to Turk, you little b**ch,” Birdman said. “You ain’t here but f**k you. We gon’ f**k with you when we want to f**k with you… Cash Money ain’t never gonna die as long as I’m alive.”

Turk, who was watching from Houston while hosting a live-streamed viewing party, quickly caught wind of the jab. Though he laughed at the moment on camera, he later took to a personal livestream to deliver a direct response. “You can’t f**k with me when you want to f**k with me,” he said. “Cash Money gotta understand it’s not about them. It’s about the fans.” Turk further made it clear that he “don’t kiss no a**” and that he wished his former labelmates well, but wished himself “more well.”

He went on to explain that his earlier comment naming No Limit as the night’s winners wasn’t an insult, but a reflection of the rival crew’s unity. “They put their differences to the side for the fans,” Turk said. “They was more organized, more grown about the situation.” He also pointed out that several of the Cash Money songs performed that night included his verses — verses that were skipped during the battle.

Turk’s lawsuit and fallout after Cash Money 30th Anniversary Tour

The renewed tension comes months after Turk’s removal from the “Cash Money Millionaires’ 30th Anniversary Tour.” He’s since filed a lawsuit against tour promoters Artist by Artist Agency and Dope Shows Inc., alleging he was cut for refusing a pay reduction and later branded a “security risk” due to friction with B.G.

“I’ve been getting money on my own, man. Been doing it for 13 years,” Turk said. “If I can’t have peace and get it, I don’t want it. They can have that. I’m gonna get mine like I’m getting it now. I respect everybody, but I fear no one.”