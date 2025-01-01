Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Turk performing for the “Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Tour” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Hot Boy Turk says he was removed from the “Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Tour” after rejecting a reduced payment offer.

He and his wife-manager allege the removal was retaliatory and are pursuing legal action against the tour promoters.

Turk announced new projects, including an album, music videos, and a fan-focused mobile app.

Hot Boy Turk is speaking out after being removed from several dates of the “Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Tour,” which he and his wife-manager describe as retaliation over a financial dispute. The tour, billed as a major reunion of the iconic Cash Money Records roster, featured performances by Lil Wayne, Birdman, Juvenile, and others. Turk had already performed in several shows before his abrupt dismissal.

In a lengthy Instagram livestream and a separate YouTube video, Turk and his wife, Erica “Emani” Virgil, detailed their version of events. They claimed Turk was offered a significantly reduced payment for upcoming shows in Cleveland, Chicago, and Detroit. After declining the offer, Turk received a termination notice in the early morning hours citing him as a “security risk.” The notice allegedly cited a prior online disagreement with fellow Hot Boys member B.G., despite the fact that both had already performed together without incident.

“This is a blatant retaliatory act,” Virgil said in the YouTube video, adding that other artists were also allegedly unpaid for a Nashville show that was ultimately canceled.

Turk makes it clear: Cash Money isn’t behind the drama

During the livestream, Turk clarified that Cash Money Records was not responsible for the financial dispute. He emphasized that he had been booked like any other artist and that the label had nothing to do with his removal. “Cash Money didn’t pay me for no tour,” he said. “I got booked just like everybody else. They can’t kick me off a tour they didn’t put me on.” In a post shared shortly after the fallout, Turk uploaded a painting of himself and Lil Wayne, accompanied by the caption, “MY BRUDDA 4 LIFE.”

The clarification was aimed at fans and media outlets who speculated that Birdman or Lil Wayne were behind the decision. Turk maintained that he remains connected to the Hot Boys legacy and is still scheduled to appear at Live Nation-produced events like Lil Weezyana Fest.

Turk moves forward with Joseph album release and new ventures

Turk has since issued a cease-and-desist through his legal team against Dope Shows and booking agent Andrew Ellington, accusing them of spreading false narratives and mishandling artist payments. “We will not tolerate slander, defamation, or any attempts to damage my brand, name, or business relationships,” he wrote in a public statement shared to Instagram. “This is being handled the right way — through legal channels.” He ended the statement by reaffirming his position: “I stand on truth, business, and legacy. Anything else is a distraction.”

The legal action coincided with the release of Joseph, Turk’s latest studio album, which dropped over the weekend. Fans can also check out recent videos for standout tracks like “UmHm” and “When I Come Out.” Alongside the album promo, Turk highlighted his entrepreneurial efforts, including the launch of the Hot Boy Turk mobile app, which offers exclusive access to his content and updates.