Image Image Credit Shareif Ziyadat Image Alt Cash Cobain and Bay Swag with Children of Promise at Sei Less holiday dinner. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The holiday season always comes with moments that remind us what giving back to the community looks like. On Dec. 15, 2025, more than 40 teenagers from Children of Promise — an organization that supports youth whose families have been impacted by the criminal justice system — stepped into the Sei Less in New York City, expecting a nice meal, but what they walked into felt more like a family gathering.

The group, ages 14 to 19, arrived carrying everything they’ve been navigating this year: school stress, adulthood knocking at the door, and the heavy reality of having a parent or loved one incarcerated. But that weight shifted the second Cash Cobain and Bay Swag walked in. The room erupted as the teens realized the two New York stars were actually there to spend the entire afternoon with them. Phones flew up, kids were yelling their names, and the energy in the room changed immediately.

The dinner, hosted by Cash Cobain, Bay Swag, and Sei Less co-founder Dara Mirjahangiry, offered the teens a full sit-down meal featuring some of the restaurant’s most loved Asian fusion dishes. But it was the intention behind the lunch that made it special. This wasn’t a quick “drop in, take photos, and leave” moment. The “Fisherrr” hitmakers sat with the teens and answered questions about holidays, favorite meals, their come-up stories, and how they stay grounded. They signed sneakers, phones, and whatever else the teens handed them. They took every picture requested. And instead of giving surface-level advice, they spoke openly about navigating obstacles — the kind these young people understood in real time.

For Bay Swag, showing up for this specific community was personal. His father, Lloyd “Bay Lloyd” McKenzie — a well-known party promoter who worked with A Tribe Called Quest and Swizz Beatz — has been incarcerated since 2017, serving an 85-year-to-life sentence for a murder he has long maintained he did not commit. Bay Swag addressed his father’s case on his 2017 breakout song “Saucin,” and credits that moment as the turning point where he took music seriously. A Change.org petition exists today advocating for the case to be reopened.

Given that history, Mirjahangiry said the partnership felt immediate and natural. “Bay Swag was in high school when I met him, and then I know his father's incarcerated,” he told REVOLT. “So, I just thought around the holiday time when they asked for some local New York talent, I couldn't think of a more fitting marriage than pairing Bay Swag with Children of Promise.”

Mirjahangiry added that giving back to children directly affected by incarceration hits differently than general charity work. “Sometimes you get caught up in your daily life, and you just forget about some people's situation that might not be as fortunate as you,” he explained. He noted that while many adults impacted by incarceration pass through Sei Less, the children are often unseen. “It's really nice to see these kids actually coming in here, having lunch, and enjoying some of the food their peers get to enjoy, but also having someone like Bay Swag talk to them, because it really resonates that you could make it regardless of what struggles you go through.”

Children of Promise honored Cash Cobain, Bay Swag, and Mirjahangiry with an appreciation award for their continued commitment to justice-impacted youth. And before the event wrapped, REVOLT caught up with Cash Cobain and Bay Swag to talk about why this mattered to them, their music, and more.

Image Image Credit Shareif Ziyadat Image Alt Cash Cobain, Bay Swag, and Dara Mirjahangiry received an award at Sei Less. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

How did this partnership with Sei Less come together, and what made you want to create something specifically for teens whose families have been impacted by the justice system?

Bay Swag: I'ma answer for both of us. You know, Dara’s our guy. We've been dealing with him for years, so he called us and told us what we doing. He told us we doing it for the kids, and we said, “Aight bet, let's go.”

When you think back to your own teenage years, what do you wish someone had poured into you at that age?

Cash Cobain: I wish someone poured in more positivity.

Bay Swag: Same.

Cash Cobain, you announced your Party With Slizzy album. What should fans expect when they finally take a listen?

Cash Cobain: They could expect a good vibe, a good time, something different, something fresh. Just good music.

You’ve collaborated with major artists like Justin Bieber and Cardi B. How have those moments shifted the way you see your next chapter?

Cash Cobain: Those were like huge, big moments for me. I think it's for New York, you know what I'm saying? So, I’m just gonna continue to make big things happen for real.

Bay Swag, your debut album, Damaged Thoughts**, delivered real emotion. What did making that project teach you about yourself?**

Bay Swag: That being vulnerable is okay. A lot of people be scared to be vulnerable. Me, I just feel like when you get it out, you feel better, you know?

You’ve spoken about your father’s influence on your life while he’s been incarcerated. How does his story continue to shape the way you move overall?

Bay Swag: Just me knowing how strong he is and how he just keep himself together in a situation where it's supposed to break you… He not letting it break him. So, it's just showing me that no matter what I'm going through out here, I gotta just keep going, keep going hard, keep going strong, and don't let nothing break me.

Image Image Credit Shareif Ziyadat Image Alt Cash Cobain and Bay Swag signing sneakers at Sei Less. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

What trend in music or culture do you think should stick around, and what’s one you think should fade?

Cash Cobain: Sexy drill should stay and keep that sexy feel going, you know what I’m saying? Everything should be sexy.

Bay Swag: Sexy drill needs to stay, and anything that’s spreading a negative message to the people and the kids needs to go.

What’s one word that captures the spirit of New York Hip Hop?

Bay Swag: Us

As the teens left Sei Less with full plates and fuller hearts, the message was clear: Hip Hop isn’t just about music — it’s about showing up. For Cash Cobain and Bay Swag, the event was a promise to keep building with the next generation.