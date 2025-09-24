Image Image Credit Stephanie Augello / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Storm Reid at the NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration during New York Fashion Week Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

During the BGCA National Youth of the Year Gala for Young Leaders; Boys & Girls Clubs of America honored six extraordinary teens whose vision, courage, and service are already leaving a mark. The blue carpet event celebrated not only their work but also the mentors, families, and networks that nurtured their growth. It was a night that highlighted how support systems, big or small, can change the trajectory of a young person’s life.

Storm Reid, who has been navigating Hollywood since childhood, joined the evening and reflected on her own journey. She spoke about the importance of having people around who offered consistency, care, and wisdom through the highs and lows of her career. “Mentorship and community and support are so important,” she told REVOLT. “It’s grounded me and kept me safe and covered. That could be peers, people I met in school, even during my four-year journey at USC. My family has really kept me grounded and has gotten me to the space I am in today.”

Her words emphasized that guidance doesn’t always come from traditional figures. What matters, Reid said, is being surrounded by people who provide encouragement and accountability. That balance has been key to her growth both on and off screen.

Reid also addressed the pressure that comes with being visible at a young age. She acknowledged that her platform carries weight and that representation has real power. “There are young people that look like me, that look up to me,” she said. “We’re in a pivotal time where we need to pour into young folks. We need to pour into the youth.” In that moment, she shifted the conversation from receiving mentorship to giving it, underscoring that true leadership means creating a path for others.

Looking ahead, Reid suggested that adults need to consider how the landscape has changed when attempting to connect with young pioneers. And, with so much of life shaped by technology, she urged people to use digital platforms in constructive ways. “If we can be more positive on social media, if we can create an app with an Instagram algorithm that only promotes positivity and connects people to help each other through similar experiences, that could be a thing,” the accomplished actress told REVOLT. Her vision pointed to the possibility of reimagining popular online spaces as tools for empowerment rather than comparison.

That message resonated with the broader purpose of the evening. The Boys & Girls Clubs of America has long been committed to creating safe environments where young people are encouraged to lead, dream, and pursue their goals. The night’s young honorees were proof of what can happen when ambition is paired with consistent support. Each of the teens shared stories of service, advocacy, and creativity that showed how investing in youth pays dividends for entire communities.

By the end of the celebration, one theme was clear: Growth requires connection. Reid’s reflections and the achievements of the honorees demonstrated that when young people have access to encouragement, representation, and spaces that value their voices, they overcome challenges and -- beyond simply surviving -- they thrive!