Key Takeaways

Shot in Jamaica, Skip Marley's video for “In Our Sight” reinforced the song’s message of collective strength.

The track is inspired by classic reggae riddims, all of which connect Skip’s sound to foundational artists like Dennis Brown.

Supa Dups’ production supports Skip’s evolving style, merging traditional reggae with a modern, socially aware message.

On Thursday (Sept. 18), Skip Marley unveiled the official video for “In Our Sight,” which was filmed in Jamaica and directed by Aka.Ruppi. The clip mirrors the track’s call for perseverance and solidarity, with imagery of Marley rallying others as he delivers verses rooted in faith and resilience.

Produced by Supa Dups, the track carries strong links to reggae tradition. Its guitar line recalls the “Westbound Train” riddim popularized by Dennis Brown and other greats, while the horn section borrows from The Abyssinians’ classic “Satta Massagana.” Marley’s delivery builds on that foundation, echoing themes passed down from his iconic lineage while adding urgency for a new generation.

“What I want people to take from this video? Strength,” Marley explained in a press release. “I want you to feel not defeated. I want you to feel like all things [are] possible through the powers of the Most High.”

The lyrics emphasize standing together against division: “Arms in arms tonight, side by side, victory is in our sight.” Elsewhere, Marley warns of corruption and urges collective action, singing, “Power corrupt the man, get them outta there… Babylon fall when we start unify.” These lines reflect the balance of social commentary and spiritual hope that defines much of reggae’s legacy.

Skip Marley builds momentum with “Close” remix and award recognition

Initially released in August, “In Our Sight” arrived on the heels of Marley’s “Close (Remix),” which featured dancehall artists Masicka and Ding Dong. The original “Close” was praised for its fusion of pop and reggae, and showcased Marley’s versatility in bridging genres.

For Skip — the grandson of Bob and Rita Marley and son of Cedella Marley — the new release speaks to his commitment to carry forward a message of empowerment while innovating within reggae’s modern landscape. The video and song mark another step in a career that continues to honor the past while pushing toward new horizons.