Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B speaks onstage during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® presented by Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 03, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B's AM I THE DRAMA? run has proved to be one of the most defining eras of her career. Ever since the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, the "Love & Hip Hop: New York" alum has been everywhere at once, delivering high-energy performances and reminding audiences why she remains one of the most magnetic personalities in entertainment. From commanding the stage at the 2026 BET Awards with records like “Pretty and Petty” and to balancing life as a mom, she has embraced everything with a level of transparency and intention that fans have come to appreciate.

Beyond the music, Bardi has also expanded her growing portfolio with the launch of Grow Good Beauty, her hair care line aimed at celebrating healthy hair journeys. During the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans, the Bronx native brought that vision directly to her supporters through a bustling activation in the BeautyCon space, where fans lined up for products, photos, and a chance to connect with the superstar in person.

Before speaking with REVOLT, we found the “Magnet” artist backstage sharing laughs with Amelia Labeaud, owner of The Original New Orleans Snack Box, who gifted the rapper and her team several of the brand’s popular spicy bowls before the day’s press commitments. The festival appearance also arrived after the lyrics of Latto's "Gimme Dat" reignited conversations about a previous incident between the rap peers. In 2025, after a leaked phone call sparked debate online, Cardi took to X to address a comment she made about the Big Mama hitmaker. At the time, rather than shy away from the criticism, the Grammy Award winner owned up to her words and made it clear that she wasn't "too prideful" to give a public apology.

REVOLT caught up with Cardi B to hear her thoughts on taking responsibility for one's mistakes and expanding her brand. When asked about why public accountability is important, she responded, "I mean, if you're wrong... If you feel like you're wrong or if you feel like somebody deserves accountability... you give it." After a wildly successful career in music and in business, she also teased what more we can expect from her: "A lot, a lot, a lot. I’m just working on an empire." She also explained, "I'm working too because God forbid if something ever happens to me, my kids will be good." Watch the full conversation above!