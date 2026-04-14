Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images and Maya Dehlin Spach / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B attends MISTR's National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 09, 2025 in West Hollywood, California and Kash Doll attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

At the Charlotte afterparty for the “Little Miss Drama Tour,” Kash Doll rapped along to “Check Please” while celebrating with Cardi B.

The meetup came after Kash previously joined Cardi onstage during her Detroit tour stop.

Both artists publicly praised each other on social media following the event.

Whoever said women in Hip Hop don’t support each other clearly hasn’t met Cardi B and Kash Doll. On Monday (April 13), the “I Like It” hitmaker shared a video of them having the time of their lives.

Captured at an afterparty following Cardi’s “Little Miss Drama Tour” stop in Charlotte, the footage showed Kash rapping along to “Check Please” from last year’s AM I THE DRAMA? “Ain't no other b**ch up here, n**ga, let's go / I need more money than problems this year, let's go,” the Detroit native enthusiastically spat.

“I love her, and her album is soooo good. I think it’s gonna change her life,” the mother of four wrote in the caption, likely referring to Kash’s forthcoming LP. If we’re lucky, there might be a Cardi feature on there, too. The “Ice Me Out” rapper quote-tweeted the post, “I love tf outta yo momma for having you. Thank you, Bardi!” Watch the video here.

Inside Cardi B and Kash Doll’s unforgettable night in Detroit

As some fans may remember, Cardi brought Kash out as a surprise guest during her show at Little Caesars Arena, where she performed “Here I Go.” Taking to Instagram afterward, the latter musician wrote, “What’s a better way to end my birthday weekend than performing with the legendary, beautiful, iconic [Cardi B]?!!!!!!!”

She went on to say, “So honored to hit your stage with u on my bday! Thank you for having me. Me and my gang had a blast, and the show [was] 10/10. I highly recommend.” Keep scrolling to see highlights from that night.

Cardi B and Kash Doll are always championing other women in rap

If anyone had doubts, Kash has long been supportive of the newer generation of women in Hip Hop. Speaking with REVOLT after the release of The Last Doll, she shared, “I love it! It’s a whole new wave. I love it. I love it! And I’m just happy to be a part of it because at one point, when I was out, it wasn’t so many, and I knew the difference.”

The same can be said about Cardi. Since her “Little Miss Drama Tour” launched in February, she’s welcomed female rap icons like Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, and Lil’ Kim onstage. That’s all while selling out shows off the strength of her name and chart-topping sophomore album.