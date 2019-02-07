Image Image Credit Lionel Hahn / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B is arguably one of the most exciting artists to keep up with on TikTok at the moment. This month alone, she took viewers along as she bought a new Coach bag, revealed that she lost a veneer, and did a food review with Keith Lee.

Today (March 19), a clip of the New York native went viral. During a TikTok Live, Cardi accidentally added a fan, which visibly caught them both off guard. “Who the f**k are you?” the “Enough (Miami)” rapper hilariously shouted before pausing her screen.

Meanwhile, the user asked, “Is this true? It is true.” The woman seemingly took a screenshot afterward, as evidenced by the loud camera shutter noise.

In the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked’s repost, one person stated, “This girl is truly the funniest person ever.” Another said, “She said, ‘Who the f**k are you?’ Homegirl was just happy to be there.”

On Monday (March 18), Cardi responded to a TikToker who criticized her 50-50 relationship advice. The user, who goes by the name Kiara on the app, argued, “I don’t think holding a man down while he’s broke is going to change the way that he treats you.”

Underneath the video, the musician wrote, “This wasn’t about me… So, you saw my life, but you [didn’t see] the part about my parents? Or the part [where I said] if you’re both college students, y’all [will split] the bill?” She added, “Also, I never had to hold Offset down. He [has] always been rich.”

The dating debate began earlier this month after Cardi shared her perspective on feminism and relationships with “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” host Wallo. She explained, “If you gonna be the type of b**ch that you want a n**ga to take care of you and everything, you have to pick a balance. You cannot just be a b**ch that’s like, ‘Oh, my man take care of me,’ but what do you do? What are you contributing?”