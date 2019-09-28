Image
Currently, Cardi B is on a heavy promotional run following the release of the well-received singles "Like What (Freestyle)" and "Enough (Miami)." Earlier today (March 18), the Bronx star published a TikTok video that showed her reviewing food alongside surprise guest Keith Lee.

In the three-minute clip, the two tried items from the Los Angeles establishment Easy Street Burgers, a place that Lee championed as a personal favorite. "I'm like a real big burger expert, so if I don't like it, I'm going to tell you [to] your face," Cardi humorously told the social media personality. It quickly became clear that the rapper thoroughly enjoyed what the restaurant had to offer.

[https://www.tiktok.com/@iamcardib/video/7347555582452190507?lang=en

Back in 2023, Cardi defended Lee after he sparked a huge debate about Atlanta, GA's dining scene. "I feel like Atlanta restaurants, they don’t like to make money,” she said in a livestream. “I feel like they don’t like people, they don’t like they customers, they just don’t f**king like it. You could barely order in Atlanta restaurants... It gets to the point that I have to tell people that order food for me, ‘Can you just name-drop my name?’ Because they don’t do no pickup orders, they don’t do deliveries, they just don’t do s**t.”

The Invasion of Privacy talent continued, "The food wait is so busy. It’s so, so busy. I feel bad for Atlanta residents. Y’all have to go through [a lot]... Even [with] me being famous, it’s a hassle. Motherf**kers don’t like making money out there. In New York, a restaurant is going to open up early and going to close so f**king late. They’re going to serve you all the motherf**kin’ time. Even with the bougie restaurants, it’s not as bad as the Atlanta service. It’s like they treat you like they’re doing you a favor. Like, [do] y’all want motherf**kers to come back?”