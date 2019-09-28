Image Image Credit Karwai Tang/Contributor via Getty Images and Robin L Marshall/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B and Keith Lee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Currently, Cardi B is on a heavy promotional run following the release of the well-received singles "Like What (Freestyle)" and "Enough (Miami)." Earlier today (March 18), the Bronx star published a TikTok video that showed her reviewing food alongside surprise guest Keith Lee.

In the three-minute clip, the two tried items from the Los Angeles establishment Easy Street Burgers, a place that Lee championed as a personal favorite. "I'm like a real big burger expert, so if I don't like it, I'm going to tell you [to] your face," Cardi humorously told the social media personality. It quickly became clear that the rapper thoroughly enjoyed what the restaurant had to offer.

Back in 2023, Cardi defended Lee after he sparked a huge debate about Atlanta, GA's dining scene. "I feel like Atlanta restaurants, they don’t like to make money,” she said in a livestream. “I feel like they don’t like people, they don’t like they customers, they just don’t f**king like it. You could barely order in Atlanta restaurants... It gets to the point that I have to tell people that order food for me, ‘Can you just name-drop my name?’ Because they don’t do no pickup orders, they don’t do deliveries, they just don’t do s**t.”

The Invasion of Privacy talent continued, "The food wait is so busy. It’s so, so busy. I feel bad for Atlanta residents. Y’all have to go through [a lot]... Even [with] me being famous, it’s a hassle. Motherf**kers don’t like making money out there. In New York, a restaurant is going to open up early and going to close so f**king late. They’re going to serve you all the motherf**kin’ time. Even with the bougie restaurants, it’s not as bad as the Atlanta service. It’s like they treat you like they’re doing you a favor. Like, [do] y’all want motherf**kers to come back?”