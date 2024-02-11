Image Image Credit Brendan Smialowski / Contributor Via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B is using her voice and her vote to stand up against the bullying politics of Donald Trump. The diamond-certified hitmaker is among the A-list celebrities who have made appearances at Democratic rallies in the final stretch of campaigning ahead of Tuesday (Nov. 5) Election Day.

The rapper was invited to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday (Nov. 1) for a rally garnering support for Vice President Kamala Harris. Cardi delivered an almost 10-minute speech calling out Trump’s embattled plan for America while revealing why she walked back her decision to participate in the election.

“I wasn’t gonna vote this year… but Kamala Harris joining the race, she changed my mind completely. I did not have faith [in] any candidates until she joined the race and said the things that I wanted to hear, that I want to see next in this country,” said the “Bodak Yellow” artist. In a May interview with Rolling Stone, the history buff swore she would not cast a vote after growing frustrated with politics.

"It’s just like, d**n, y’all not caring about nobody. Then, it really gets me upset that there [are] solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f**king thing,” she told the publication. A year earlier, she was openly critical of President Joe Biden’s stance on the U.S. aiding conflicts in Europe and the Middle East simultaneously as local governments slashed budgets impaction taxpayers and education funding.

Biden ended his reelection campaign in July amid growing speculation about his cognitive abilities declining. The 81-year-old politician named Harris as his replacement. She formally accepted the party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention in August.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was named as her vice president running mate that same month. This election cycle signifies twice-impeached former President Trump’s second attempt at regaining the Oval Office. He controversially chose Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his second-in-command.

The Republican candidates have faced widespread scrutiny for their violent and misleading rhetoric on issues such as immigration, as well as their alignment with Project 2025. The conservative blueprint on policies includes rollbacks on voting and women’s rights. Cardi addressed the latter issue of reproductive freedoms in her speech.

She said, “People like Donald Trump don’t believe women deserve rights… Trump says he’s going to protect women whether they like it or not. Well, if his definition of protection is not the freedom of choice, if his definition of protection is making sure our daughters have fewer rights than our mothers, then I don’t want it!”

Furthermore, the Grammy Award-winner called him out for being a hustler. “But hustling women — and I’m a hustler too — out of their rights to their body is nasty work. Hustling Americans out of their hard-earned money by selling Trump watches, Trump sneakers and Trump Bibles… is nasty too.”

Adding, “Today it’s your wallet. Tomorrow he’ll be conning you out of your healthcare rights… The only concept of a plan that he has is a plan to hustle you… He’s selling us bigotry, misogyny, division, chaos and confusion. He wants us to hate each other! And it’s going to cost you your money, equal opportunity, affordable healthcare and any rights you thought you had for your body.”

Her impassioned plea to voters concluded with Cardi saying her civic engagement was to secure a better future for her three children.