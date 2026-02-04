Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Bryan Steffy / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt J Cole performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024 and Cam’ron speaks onstage during the "It Is What It Is" podcast at ComplexCon 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Cam’ron explained why he sued J. Cole over their “Ready ‘24” collaboration, citing broken promises.

He claimed that Cole continuously delayed returning the favor with a verse or interview, leading to legal action.

Cam’ron also shared personal stories and addressed rumors on ”Talk With Flee,” offering fans a deeper look into his world.

Cam’ron isn’t holding his tongue anymore. On “Talk With Flee,” the iconic lyricist and entertainment maven finally offered a detailed explanation of why he decided to sue J. Cole.

During the Feb. 4, 2026 episode, “Cam on Trial 2”, Cam’ron and his co-hosts broke down Cole’s Birthday Blizzard ’26 freestyle project and discussed why they weren’t surprised that Cam wasn’t referenced in it, along with their thoughts on other artists who were seemingly targeted. From there, they got into the lawsuit itself, which stems from Cam allegedly not being compensated properly over “Ready ‘24,” and whether a guest verse or interview could still smooth things over.

Elsewhere, Cam discussed several other topics, including his favorite memories with the late Huddy 6 and if any of his jewelry holds “sentimental” value. Without further ado, scroll down for six takeaways from the “Talk With Flee” installment and watch the full conversation here.

1. On J. Cole apparently taking shots at other artists on ‘Birthday Blizzard ‘26’

Early in the episode, Cam’ron and his co-hosts discussed J. Cole’s Birthday Blizzard ’26, a freestyle project that dropped just ahead of the North Carolina emcee’s 41st birthday. Sen City speculated that the Dreamville frontman may have taken aim at Drake, Symba, and Joe Budden, all while skipping over Cam, despite him lodging a lawsuit.

Killa admitted he hadn’t actually listened to the four-song effort, so most of his opinions were relying on secondhand information from Sen and Larry. “Why [is] he dissing Drake? Did y’all hear this?” he asked.

“I gotta hear it before I give my opinion on that... I didn’t hear the record,” Cam later said, before referencing Hip Hop’s so-called Big Three and Cole backing out of the Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud.

Even without listening to the tracks, Cam was clear about one thing: “J. Cole is super nice lyrically. Like, dumb, dumb nice.”

2. On how Cam’ron’s “Ready ‘24” collaboration with J. Cole escalated into a lawsuit

After a round of discussion over whether Cole’s aforementioned, supposed jabs came too late, Cam’ron pivoted to talking about his lawsuit against the Fayetteville native. For those who are unfamiliar, the filing alleged the rapper “refused to honor” a verbal agreement they made surrounding “Ready ’24.” According to the Harlem native, that deal involved Cole either returning the favor with a verse or appearing on “It Is What It Is,” neither of which reportedly happened in a timely manner.

“As far as my situation with him, I never really wanted to do anything as far as a lawsuit is concerned,” Cam explained. He went on to say that he recorded the intro for Cole’s “9 5 . s o u t h” within a 24-48-hour window, followed by their 2024 collaboration on Might Delete Later, which sampled The Diplomats’ “I’m Ready.” Speaking on that track, Cam’ron claimed Cole sat on his verse “for like a year and a half” and when he asked for one in return, he received excuses.

“I’m exaggerating,” Killa admitted before saying Cole responded along the lines of his “chakra ain’t right, right now... The moon gotta align with the stars. When I write, I put my all into it.”

He then recalled asking Cole to appear on his show, only for the “No Role Modelz” hitmaker to respond, “I can’t do it now because the s**t is going on with Kendrick Lamar and all that, and I don’t feel like talking about that right now.” Cam said he suggested skipping any discussion of the beef, but Cole maintained that it was what audiences wanted and that avoiding it wouldn’t sit right. After being told he “can’t do it” after revisiting the situation several times, Cam said that things eventually escalated into a lawsuit.

“Just pay me for what I’ve done already,” he emphasized. “You gotta be a man and keep your word.”

3. On whether Cam’ron would be open to interviewing J. Cole after suing him

With that being brought up, one of Cam’ron’s co-hosts asked what would happen if Cole randomly called one day and said, “Let’s do the interview.” He responded, “I’m just at the point where, maybe… I’m not trying to go to court and all that s**t, but I can’t be working for free neither.”

“Even if we do the interview, he [sees] this, and it’s like how thorough is the interview gonna be?” he added. “The ship might have sailed, and especially [after] seeing this, who knows what kind of good interview I would get.”

4. On Cam’ron’s most memorable jewelry pieces

Cam’ron was asked whether he owned any pieces of jewelry that were “sentimental.” While he dismissed the idea of sentimentality, especially since he paid for everything himself, the host joked that he was the “first n**ga [whose] jewelry needed a Duracell.”

The “Hey Ma” creator shared, “My s**t took an AA battery, so my light could light up, or my chain could spin, or whatever the case may be. I just took a lot of pride in being unique.” He continued, “I would say the globe and my flashing light — the streetlight chain — was the most memorable. It wasn’t nothing sentimental ‘cause I bought all my own s**t.”

5. On the rumors he got robbed during NBA All-Star Weekend

Speaking of jewelry, Sen City brought up rumors that Cam’ron had been robbed during NBA All-Star Weekend in the early 2000s. According to Cam, that never happened. “I didn’t never feel no way about it,” he said, before recalling how word had gotten around before he touched down in Los Angeles.

“I just remember landing, and when [British] came to pick me up from the airport, he was like, ‘I’m just telling you now: You got robbed,’” Cam explained. “I’m like, ‘That’s wild.’” He followed up by saying he spent the entire day out with his jewelry on, with some people buying into the rumors and others not at all.

6. On Cam’ron’s favorite memories with Huddy 6

Toward the latter half of the show, Cam’ron reflected on some favorite memories with Huddy 6, who was a member of Ma$e’s Harlem World. “I had a brand-new S 550 when they first came out, I give it to Hud, Hud takes it for a few days,” he recalled. The “Oh Boy” artist mentioned how they went from seeing each other every other day to suddenly not as much, causing him to suspect something went wrong.

“He’s telling me leave him alone,” Cam’ron jokingly recalled Huddy saying. Then, four or five months later, Cam found out the paint was messed up on the passenger side. Eventually, his assistant revealed the late musician had gotten the car door shot up. Cam hilariously recounted, “I called Hud, I said, ‘Yo, you got my car shot up, bro?’ He said, ‘Gil, stop with that old s**t!’”