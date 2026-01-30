Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt J. Cole performs at Dreamville Music Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Despite rap battle critiques, J. Cole’s lyrics often double as lyrical challenges, showcasing his competitive spirit.

Tracks like “99 Build Freestyle” highlight Cole’s sharp, combative form.

Across features and deep cuts, Cole maintains a battle-ready energy in his delivery.

J. Cole has always rapped like somebody who expects resistance. Even at his calmest, he leaves space for competition with quick warnings, top-tier claims, and lines that make it clear he’s not interested in sharing the podium (at least, not with anyone that isn’t on his level). That’s been true on his own albums, but it’s arguably louder on features, where he often shows up like he’s trying to outwork the headline artist. Over the years, that approach solidified Cole’s reputation as the rapper who can sound measured and still be aggressive, respectful and still ready to test anybody.

That’s why the conversation got louder after he stepped back from what turned into the Kendrick Lamar/Drake rap battle. Some listeners took it as a sign that the “smoke for all comers” era has limits now, especially when the stakes turn personal and public. Others see it as a choice that doesn’t cancel the skillset. He can still rap at a high level, still talk like he’s at the top, and still land battle-style punches. He just pulled himself out of a situation he didn’t want to feed. Either way, the bars are still there, and this list is about that version of Cole: Competitive and sharp enough to sound like someone is getting called out for a fight on wax.

1. Fire Squad

Notable bars: “Yeah, ain’t a way around it no more, I am the greatest / A lotta n**gas sat on the throne, I am the latest / I am the bravest, go toe to toe with the giants / I ain’t afraid of you niggas, I’ll end up fadin’ you n**gas”

2. N**gaz Know

Notable bars: “These n**gas know, boo-ya n**ga? / Came through the door like who y'all n**gas? / Stole a n**ga flow, I could sue y'all n**gas / Better yet, put a hot one through y’all n**gas / Nah, let me stop frontin' for y'all n**gas but / Don't let the college shit fool y’all n**gas / Ain't the hardest n**ga in the land / But a grown ass man, and I will step to y’all n**gas / Like what’s the problem?”

3. a lot (with 21 Savage)

Notable bars: “I never was one for the bragging and boasting / I guess I was hoping the music would speak for itself, but the people want everything else / Okay, no problem, I’ll show up on everyone album / You know what the outcome will be, I'm batting a thousand / It’s got to the point that these rappers don't even like rappin' with me”

4. First Person Shooter (with Drake)

Notable bars: “Can't trust everything that you saw on IG / Just know if I diss you, I’d make sure you know that I hit you like I’m on your caller ID... / Everybody steppers, well, f**k it, then everybody breakfast and I’m ‘bout to clear up my plate”

5. 7 Minute Drill

Notable bars: “I was trailin’ right behind and I just now hit mine / Now I’m front of the line with a comfortable lead / How ironic, soon as I got it, now he want somethin’ with me / Well, he caught me at the perfect time, jump up and see”

6. DISK 2 TRACK 2

Notable bars: “My purpose is clеar, it’s to murk whoever dare flirt with death / The best alive and what you now hear is the work”

7. 99 Build Freestyle

Notable bars: “The beef ain’t real, so it ain’t no reason to squash it / The game ain’t neither, so it’s easy for me to pause it / With one verse, I disassemble narratives, your theories get killed / The murder weapon was superior skill”

8. G.O.M.D.

Notable bars: “Heads up, e’rybody run / Cole outside and he say he got a gun / N**gas like, ‘Man, that’s what e’rybody said’ / Go and pop the trunk and now e’rybody dead / E’rybody scared of the n**ga, aware that the n**ga is better... / Rest in peace any n**ga want beef / Secret service couldn’t keep the man safe”

9. everybody dies

Notable bars: “I take your favorite major rapper, left him independent / Cryin’ in the corner ‘cause I ain’t into sorta kinda, dissin’ n**gas / I’m borderline addicted to slaughter / Line up n**gas in order of who you think can really f**k with me most / Then I tuck the heat close, if he don’t duck then he ghost”

10. Immortal

Notable bars: “If they want a n**ga, they gon’ have to send a SWAT team / And I’m goin’ out like Scarface in his last scene / A legend, what that mean?”

11. Rise and Shine

Notable bars: “Some say that rap’s alive, it turns out that I’m the proof / ‘Cause the ones y’all thought would save the day can’t even tie my boots / The ones y’all thought could hang with me can’t even tie my noose / Let these words be my bullets, n**ga, I don’t rhyme, I shoot, bang!”

12. 9 5 . s o u t h (with Cam’ron)

Notable bars: “I be stayin’ out the way, but if the beef do come around / Could put a M right on your head, you Luigi brother now”

13. MIDDLE CHILD

Notable bars: “N**gas been countin’ me out I’m countin' my bullets, I’m loadin’ my clips / I’m writin’ down names, I'm makin’ a list / I’m checkin’ it twice and I’m gettin’ ’em hit... I promise to slap all that hate out your voice”

14. Johnny P’s Caddy (with Benny The Butcher)

Notable bars: “Effortless, how I’m skatin’ on these records is proof / I put your favorite rapper neck in a noose, never lettin’ them loose / Cole World, the heat’ll blast through your speaker / He the last of Mohicans, no weaklings last in my sneakers / N**ga want me on a song, he gon’ see the wrath of the reaper / I’m prolly gon’ go to Hell if Jesus ask for a feature”

15. Off Deez (with JID)

Notable bars: “Wet you like the hot tub / Clean up aisle seven, d**n, somebody gettin’ mopped up / Pull up on the block, eeny, meeny, miny, moe / You and every n**ga that you know is getting popped / F**kin’ with a n**ga, a** sitting in the box / Tryna sneak diss, then I’m pickin’ up the Glock”