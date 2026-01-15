Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cole performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The video for “Disc 2 Track 2” moves backward in time, mirroring the reverse structure of J. Cole’s lyrics.

Fans are highlighting the track’s lyrical complexity and visual creativity.

The single offers a glimpse into the themes of The Fall-Off, releasing Feb. 6.

J. Cole is back in full storyteller mode, and fans are eating up every second of it.

On Wednesday (Jan. 14), the rapper surprised listeners with a new single and music video labeled “DISC 2 TRACK 2,” which arrived shortly after he revealed the release date for his long-awaited seventh studio album, The Fall-Off. The rollout has already sparked major conversation online, but it’s Cole’s approach on the record itself that has social media in full praise mode.

The visual, directed by Ryan Doubiago, opens with a message from Cole that sets the tone for how personal this project is. The disclaimer reads: “For the past 10 years, this album has been hand crafted with one intention: a personal challenge to myself to create my best work. To do on my last what I was unable to do on my first. I had no way of knowing how much time, focus and energy it would eventually take to achieve this, but despite the countless challenges along the way, I knew in my heart I would one day get to the finish line. I owed it first and foremost to myself. And secondly, I owed it to Hip Hop.”

From there, the North Carolina native takes fans through his life story in reverse, rapping from old age all the way back to birth, while the video literally rewinds everything around him. It’s the kind of creative swing that has longtime listeners calling it a masterclass in lyricism.

On X, praise for Cole’s writing and structure quickly took over timelines. One user described the song as next-level rapping at this point in his career. “J. Cole is rapping at the highest level of his career 15+ years in… From a writing and rhyming perspective, this is a top-tier display of the art form,” @Jeremy_Hecht wrote.

Dissect Podcast also caught the details in real time: “He rapped his entire life story in reverse chronological order. The camera moves in reverse the entire video. The clock on the wall moves backward when he says ‘reverse.’ Others pointed to specific lines, like @CalebFromX, who highlighted: “‘I watch my father walk back in my life and it clears up a hurt.’ This is THE most clever way I’ve ever heard a rapper express the pain of their father walking out on them. Sheeeeshhh — J. Cole’s ability to write is insane dawg.”

“DISC 2 TRACK 2” also has listeners thinking Cole is building something massive, possibly even a double album, based on the title alone. As @toeknee216 put it, “This double album [is] about to be one of the best of all time,” while @ThaDangerousOne added, “This is what Hip Hop needs more of.”

Other users couldn’t get over how the “She Knows” hitmaker kept the flow consistent while pulling off something this ambitious. “That brother wrote his entire life in reverse and maintained a fluid rhyme scheme and clear narrative structure and y'all wanna convince me he [is] not who he [says] he is, man? COLE WORLD,” wrote @jrosethereturn. Then he followed up with: “Haven’t seen my timeline unified in Cole praise in so long. This is healing lmao.”

Even rapper Your Old Droog jumped in, pointing to Cole’s ability to stay grounded no matter the moment. “J. Cole’s greatest attribute is vulnerability and staying true to himself, so even when he ‘loses,’ he still wins with his core fanbase.”

Cole previously confirmed The Fall-Off is set for release on Feb. 6 and teased the project with a trailer reflecting on fame and the pressure of staying on top. The cover art, a nostalgic shot of a cluttered desk filled with CDs and studio gear, only adds to the feeling that this one is meant to be the full-circle moment.

And while fans look ahead to what’s next, it’s worth noting Cole has already closed one major chapter: Dreamville Fest held its fifth and final year in 2025, as REVOLT previously reported, making The Fall-Off feel like an even louder statement than it already is.