J. Cole’s Dreamville Fest announced that its fifth annual fête will also be the last. On Tuesday (Dec. 10), event organizers shared the bittersweet news alongside a thank-you note to fans and North Carolina, which served as its home base from the get-go.

“What a ride it’s been… We can’t thank y’all enough for all the memories we’ve shared,” Dreamville Fest’s official Instagram account wrote. “From the very beginning, the idea behind the fest was creating a place where our fans, the Dreamville community, could spend time together, a place where they could see themselves reflected, [and] a place to share in experiences.”

Presale tickets for the event began on Wednesday (Dec. 11) at 9 a.m. ET, with general admission and VIP options set to go live for the public at a later date. 2025’s Dreamville Fest will take place from April 5 to April 6 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC.

“We took a leap of faith — breaking ground, making announcements, and even navigating reschedules due to the elements and a world that seemed to be falling apart. Through every challenge and milestone, our community stood by us,” read another post. “Watching people from all over the world and all walks of life gather here each year has been one of the most fulfilling chapters of our journey.”

Dreamville Fest launched in 2018, but its inaugural run was unfortunately pushed back to the following year due to Hurricane Florence, which led to flooding across North Carolina. Throughout the years, the main lineup — Dreamville artists like Bas, Cozz, Omen, JID, EARTHGANG, Ari Lennox, and of course, J. Cole — has mostly stayed the same. Other acts like Usher, Drake, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, SZA, and Teyana Taylor have also taken the stage at one point or another.

The 2024 edition of the festival was, according to some fans, a bit of a letdown. Chris Brown was initially scheduled to headline the opening night with SZA, though he was ultimately replaced with 50 Cent.