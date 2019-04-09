Image Image Credit JC Olivera/Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images, and Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA, Chris Brown, J. Cole, and Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 7), the official lineup for the 2024 Dreamville Festival was shared on social media. As revealed in a colorful flyer, SZA, Chris Brown, J. Cole, and Nicki Minaj are confirmed as the event's headlining acts. JID, ScHoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, Jeezy, Monica, Key Glock, and many more will also take to the stage when the big celebration returns to North Carolina this April.

"Some of the biggest names in music will travel to Raleigh in only a few short weeks, bringing about one of the most highly anticipated festivals of the year," said Dreamville co-founder and festival President Adam Roy. "Our team looks forward to welcoming all of our day one fans from around the world."

In 2023, Cole headlined the festival's second day with Drake, who received his flowers from the Fayetteville frontrunner mid-performance. “I’m such a fan. And I feel like I’m speaking for all of us when I say this, bro: We are f**king wild amazed [and] blown away by your greatness," Cole said to the Canadian talent. "It gives a n**ga chills to see you do this s**t at the highest level nonstop, and constantly serve us [and] bless us with the f**king soundtrack to our lives, bro. I’m f**king blown away by your greatness.”

Dreamville first launched the extravaganza in 2019 after a yearlong delay due to Hurricane Florence. During its inaugural run, REVOLT spoke to then-Strategist and Operation Manager Derick Okolie about the overall vision.

“Dreamville has never really been about a place. It’s always been a mindset, an idea, a dream, a journey shared among individuals," said the label's current vice president of marketing at the time. "I think what’s beautiful about the Dreamville Festival is [that] it’s the first time outside of a Cole or Bas concert where Dreamville is going to be a place."