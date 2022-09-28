Image Image Credit Artwork for ScHoolboy Q's 'BLUE LIPS' album Image Alt ScHoolboy Q Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 1), ScHoolboy Q unveiled his sixth studio LP, BLUE LIPS, an 18-song body of work with collaborations alongside Rico Nasty, Ab-Soul, Jozzy, Childish Major, Lance Skiiiwalker and more. The project was led by the singles "Blueslides," "Back n Love," "Yeern 101," "Cooties" and "Love Birds."

After the release of BLUE LIPS, Q appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to perform "oHio" sans the song's feature, Freddie Gibbs. With his handwritten album title in the background, the Top Dawg Entertainment talent delivered uplifting bars over production from Cardo, Devin Malik, J.LBS, Jason Wool, Johnny Juliano, Mario Luciano, Tae Beast and YeX. "Gotta catch up to my levels/ Try to stay Black, young fella/ Almost died twice, but let's get it/ Got a AmEx with no limits/ Gettin' hand-dressed, that's different/ I done hit the world with my Crippin'," he rapped on the late-night telecast.

BLUE LIPS arrived five years after the critically acclaimed CrasH Talk, complete with contributions from Travis Scott, 21 Savage, 6LACK, Ty Dolla Sign, YG, Kid Cudi and Lil Baby. In addition to earning a No. 3 placement on the Billboard 200, his 2019 project debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart and earned a gold certification.

In an interview with “BACKONFIGG,” the "Collard Greens" rapper explained why his projects tend to arrive years apart from each other. "As an artist, if I don't bring nothing to the table that comes from my life, I don't feel I should put it out," he said. "I try my best to keep it in my art. It has to be in my art because God gave me this gift to express myself. It's almost like a therapist. You have to be truthful. You have to be vulnerable for people who are scared to do that."

Press play on BLUE LIPS and Q's performance of "oHio" below.