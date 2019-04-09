Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dreamville Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Nov. 26), it was revealed that the 2025 Dreamville Festival is set to return for its fifth-anniversary celebration on April 5 and 6, 2025, at Raleigh, NC’s Dorothea Dix Park. Presale tickets, including general and VIP, go on sale Dec. 11 via the event’s official website. While the 2025 artist lineup has yet to be revealed, fans can safely anticipate performances from Dreamville’s roster, which currently includes the likes of JID, Bas, and EARTHGANG. Additionally, proceeds from the upcoming celebration will benefit the Dreamville Foundation and the Dix Park Conservancy.

According to the official press release, 2024’s iteration drew more than 100,000 fans from all 50 states and over 20 countries. Heavyweights like Nicki Minaj, SZA, Chris Brown, ScHoolboy Q, Lil Yachty, Jeezy, and many more took to the stage. That year’s festival was also notable for its headliner, Dreamville frontman J. Cole, who used the moment to apologize to Kendrick Lamar. As REVOLT previously reported, Cole jumped in the proverbial ring after the Compton emcee delivered an iconic verse on Future and Metro Boomin's “Like That.” Unfortunately, Cole’s contribution to the battle, “7 Minute Drill,” was taken down not long after his public expression of regret.

Just before its inauguration, Dreamville Marketing Vice President Derick Okolie explained the meaning behind the event's creation. “[Our company] has never really been about a place. It’s always been a mindset, an idea, a dream, a journey shared among individuals,” he said to REVOLT. “I think what’s beautiful about the Dreamville Festival is it’s the first time outside of a Cole or Bas concert where Dreamville is going to be a place.”

Ibrahim Hamad, president and Cole’s longtime manager, provided an additional take. “I’ve been watching online, the Dreamville fans who built a community amongst themselves,” he expressed. “These people met through Cole’s music and they're looking at Dreamville Festival like a family reunion.”