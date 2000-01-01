Image Image Credit FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

NBA All-Star Weekend has always been more than just a mid-season showcase. It’s where special moments happen from the world’s greatest basketball players. Legends are made and moments unfold that transcend the game itself. Over the years, All-Star Weekend has given us breathtaking performances, emotional tributes, and unforgettable highlights that still get talked about decades later.

It's known for dominant MVP showings, epic dunk contest performances, and emotional reunions. The annual event has delivered some of the most legendary moments in NBA history. With the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend right around the corner, let’s look back at 10 of the greatest NBA All-Star Weekend moments that had fans on their feet.

10. Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant's reunion and shared 2009 MVP award

The world watched as Shaq and Kobe — one of the NBA’s most dominant duos-turned-rivals—put their differences aside during the 2009 All-Star Game. Years after their bitter split from the Los Angeles Lakers, the two future Hall of Famers reminded everyone why they were unstoppable together, dominating the game and winning co-MVP honors. Their chemistry was undeniable, pulling off alley-oops and giving fans a nostalgic flashback to their Lakers dynasty days.

9. The NBA celebrating its 75th anniversary by honoring its 75 greatest players

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game was more than just another mid-season classic—it was a historic celebration of the league’s 75th anniversary. To honor the milestone, the NBA brought together the greatest players of all time, including the likes of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Shaq, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and many more. The ceremony gave fans an opportunity to see multiple generations of legends in one place, highlighting how the game has evolved over the years. Seeing Jordan and LeBron share a moment courtside, along with past icons embracing modern superstars, made it a special tribute that honored the past, present, and future of the NBA.

8. LeBron James becoming the youngest MVP in 2006

By 2006, LeBron was already proving he was the future of the NBA, but his All-Star Game performance that year cemented his status as one of the league’s biggest superstars. At just 21 years old, LeBron led the Eastern Conference with 29 points, six rebounds, and two assists, securing his first All-Star Game MVP. What made it even more special was the moment when LeBron hit a clutch shot late in the game to help the East take the win. It was clear that the King had arrived, and this game was one of the early signs that he was destined for greatness.

7. Kobe Bryant’s bitter homecoming as 2002 MVP

The 2002 NBA All-Star Game in Philadelphia should have been a moment of celebration for Kobe, but instead, it was one of the most controversial MVP wins in All-Star history. The Philly crowd relentlessly booed Kobe, despite him being a hometown hero, simply because he had become the face of the Lakers and eliminated the Sixers in the previous year’s NBA Finals.

That didn’t stop Kobe from putting on a show, scoring 31 points and winning MVP honors in a game that featured legends like Jordan, Allen Iverson, and Shaq. The boos didn’t faze him—in fact, they seemed to fuel him. Kobe thrived under pressure, and this performance proved he could handle any hostile environment.

6. Allen Iverson’s fourth-quarter comeback for 2001 MVP

Speaking of Philadelphia, Iverson delivered one of the greatest All-Star performances ever in 2001. Down by 19 points in the fourth quarter, A.I. led an incredible comeback, dropping 15 of his 25 points in the final minutes. Iverson’s fearless drives to the basket and clutch shot-making helped the Eastern Conference steal the win, making it one of the most exciting finishes in All-Star history.

5. Michael Jordan’s 1988 MVP and Dunk Contest win

This was the year Jordan completely owned NBA All-Star Weekend, delivering legendary performances in both the All-Star Game and the Slam Dunk Contest. First, Jordan dominated the 1988 NBA All-Star Game, scoring 40 points — a record at the time for an All-Star Game — while adding eight rebounds, four steals, and four blocks. His relentless scoring and highlight-reel plays led the Eastern Conference to a 138-133 victory, earning him All-Star Game MVP honors in front of his home crowd in Chicago.

If that wasn’t enough, Jordan delivered one of the most iconic Dunk Contest performances in NBA history that same weekend. Going head-to-head with Dominique Wilkins in an epic showdown, he secured the victory with his unforgettable free-throw line dunk, a move that has since been immortalized in basketball history. The moment cemented Jordan’s reputation as both an aerial artist and a big-game performer. Winning both MVP and the Dunk Contest in the same weekend remains one of the greatest feats in All-Star Weekend history.

4. Vince Carter’s Dunk Contest dominance in 2000

If you didn’t know who Vince Carter was before 2000, his All-Star Dunk Contest performance made sure you’d never forget. Carter threw down arguably the greatest dunk contest display in NBA history, including the famous “elbow dunk”, where he hung on the rim with his entire forearm in the hoop. Every dunk brought the crowd to their feet, including his 360 windmill, reverse 180 windmill, and between-the-legs dunk that had even his competitors shaking their heads.

3. Michael Jordan’s last All-Star game in 2003

The 2003 All-Star Game was an emotional farewell to the greatest player of all time, as Jordan played in his final All-Star appearance. The NBA made sure to celebrate his impact, but he gave fans one last iconic moment, hitting a go-ahead fadeaway jumper in overtime that seemed like the perfect ending. Even though the East ultimately lost, it was a picture-perfect way for Jordan to exit, reminding everyone of his legendary clutch gene.

2. NBA’s tribute to Kobe Bryant after his passing in 2020

The 2020 All-Star Game was unlike any other, as the NBA honored Kobe Bryant, who had tragically passed away weeks earlier. Players wore jerseys with Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s numbers, and the game itself was renamed the “Kobe Bryant MVP Award.” The intensity of the game was different, with players truly competing to honor Kobe’s legacy. The emotional tribute, led by Jennifer Hudson and Magic Johnson, left the entire arena in tears. It was the ultimate reminder of Kobe’s lasting impact on basketball and culture.

1. Magic Johnson’s return in 1992 to win MVP

After announcing his HIV diagnosis in 1991 and retiring, Magic Johnson’s career seemed over. But in 1992, he made a triumphant return to the NBA All-Star Game, delivering a performance for the ages. Magic finished with 25 points, 9 assists, and a game-sealing three-pointer, earning MVP honors in what became one of the most inspirational sports moments ever. His return helped erase stigma around HIV, proving that Magic was bigger than basketball — he was a symbol of hope.

NBA All-Star Weekend has delivered some of the most unforgettable moments in basketball history, blending elite competition, legendary performances, and emotional tributes that transcend the game. It’s a time when icons cement their legacies, rivalries unfold on the grandest stage, and the culture of basketball takes center stage. As the game evolves and new generations of players rise, All-Star Weekend will continue to create these moments.