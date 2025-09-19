Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cam'ron speaks on stage during Day 3 of Revolt World 2024 at Pangaea Studios on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cam’ron has rhymed himself into a Hip Hop legend thanks to his own hits across a career that kicked off in 1998 with his gold-selling Confessions of Fire debut, his work with the Diplomats (Jim Jones and Juelz Santana), and his always-in-demand guest verses.

The Harlem rapper’s prolific output has kept him relevant through a discography that can see him release projects rapid fire or at a slow trickle (it’s 10 years between Crime Pays and 2019’s Purple Haze 2). But no matter how quickly they land, you’d be hard-pressed to find a weak guest verse in his catalog.

Obviously, Killa Cam’s solo work is disqualified from consideration. We’ll also add Diplomat group projects (sorry, “Dipset Anthem”) into that bin of verses, too. But no worries, even as he makes his mark as a podcaster and sports analyst, there are still plenty of Cam cameos to keep you bopping your head along to his brash uptown braggadocio and swagger.

Here are nine of Cam’ron’s best guest verses!

1. Banned From TV by N.O.R.E.

Being able to stand out on a track that also features guests like the late, great Big Pun and Jadakiss is no small feat. But Killa Cam manages to handle his business as the only Harlem MC on this classic record from Noreaga’s debut album N.O.R.E. Over regal horns provided by Swizz Beatz, the bars are non-stop. Cam’ron made sure you’d remember when he opens his verse with, “Yo, been in rich places, sick places / See, my story six thousand, six hundred sixty-six pages / Wages, I rolled six aces / And at the same dice game, I caught six cases.” See, math can be applied outside of the classroom.

2. Dipset (Santana's Town) by Juelz Santana

This probably shouldn’t count since Cam only handles the hook, but it’s just so addictive. Killa Cam rides shotgun, happily letting his protege Juelz Santana handle all the verse while he hypes up their Diplomats crew on the chorus: “Juelz, Dip Dip / Santana, Set, Set / What he grip, grip? / N**ga, TEC, TECs / Who you with, with? / Throw up your set / Dipset, Dipset, Dipset, what” Just sing along.

3. Popular Demand (Popeyes) by Clipse

Cam’ron has never seen a drug dealing simile or metaphor he couldn’t flip, so linking with the coke rap kingpins Clipse was inevitable. On “Popular Demand” the Harlem rapper’s verse is boxed in between Pusha T’s and Malice’s and pounces all over the Neptunes’ stuttering keys and drums. “Coke like a caterpillar, I make butter fly,” is how he ends his crispy verse.

4. Gone by Kanye West

Somehow, Cam managed to dial up the cleverness, one of his trademarks on Kanye West’s “Gone,” from the Chicago rapper’s Late Registration album. With that addictive beat, Cam is just floating when he drops bars that even include a sly shot at his one rival like Pastor Mase when he raps, “Yes, I know you wanna see my demise / Yeah, you church, boy, acting like a thief in disguise.” The words on the page can’t do justice to actually listening to his flow on a record where Cam still shone despite elite verses from Ye and Consequence.

5. Speaking In Tungs by Cam’ron & Vado

Vado and Cam’ron formed a duo called The UN and “Speaking In Tungs” is easily their most famed track. As soon as the beat hits and sounds like an order to the dance floor, the rappers deliver bars to sing along to. But it’s Killa who sets the tone by starting off his verse with a Karsdashians joke. “Mami like athletes, I start to laugh again, what’s your last name, boo? Kardashian?” You gotta appreciate the pettiness.

6. Fantastic Four pt.2 by DJ Clue

This one is for the Cam true believers. “Fantastic Four pt.2” is a gem from DJ Clue’s second album on Roc-A-Fella, The Professional 2, and features the Lox (Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek), Nature and Fabolous . That’s a murderer’s row of bar heavy MC’s known for scorching mixtapes. Cam steps up with verse full of quotables like, “Old folks say Cam stop your route, why you gotta get the guns just box it out, listen that there’s trife only thing fighting is the doctor and that's for your life.”

7. The Bluff by Wiz Khalifa

Part of the reason Cam’ron continues to enjoyed such a prolific career is that he can adapt to any style. When he links with stoner rap icon Wiz Khalifa for the buttery smooth, I.D. Labs produced "The Bluff,” from the Pittsburgh rapper’s fourth album, O.N.I.F.C., you’d think the Harlem rapper is a longtime member of Taylor Gang.

8. Certified Gangstas by Jim Jones

Cam’ron’s delivery is so laid back you might not initially realize how hard this verse truly is. On “Certified Gangstas” from Jim Jones’ On My Way to Church album, Cam bats third (after The Game and Capo) and knocks his verse out the park. Always good with bars referencing the drug trade, faces scrunch up when Cam spits, “Move the H on our block, in front of H&R block.”

9. I Am Your Leader by Nicki Minaj

"I Am Your Leader" is an electro-flavored tune from Queens rapper Nicki Minaj’s sophomore album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, produced by Fernando Garibay and Hit-Boy. She recruits Rick Ross and Cam’ron for a couple of guest verses and the latter particularly understood the assignment — wittily boast and brag about your assets and exploits. “Well off, wealthy, LV logo / Middle of July, but the wrist on snow-flow / Only do the Aspens, y'all can have the Poconos,” he spits.