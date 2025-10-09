Image Image Credit Leon Bennett / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cam'ron performs during 93.5 FM KDAY's 6th Annual Krush Groove Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Cam’ron says a new solo album isn’t financially worth it, despite fan demand.

The rapper revealed that he and Mase have 19 unreleased tracks, but Mase’s indecision is delaying a release.

Cam’ron uses guest verses and freestyles to stay lyrically active without committing to a full project.

Cam’ron still has witty lyricism running through his veins. Though he has pivoted into hosting shows like “Talk With Flee” on REVOLT and the “It Is What It Is” podcast, he can still deliver fire bars at a moment's notice. Every so often, he drops off a reminder — proving that the skill set that made him one of East Coast Hip Hop’s legends remains sharp — in the form of a freestyle or as a surprise guest feature.

Those creative musings have left fans hoping for more music from him. However, it seems like his supporters will just have to imagine what a new Cam’ron album could sound like. On Thursday (Oct. 9), Killa Cam stopped by “The Breakfast Club,” where the first question he faced came from DJ Envy. The co-host probed the prospects of a new project release.

“For what? … It don’t be making financial sense,” the Harlem native responded. “If I’ma do a project, we gon’ get merchandise behind it, [there’s] gon’ be a tour behind it, [and] everything else. But you know, I do the freestyles on my show, and here and there, but as far as doing an actual project … It don’t be making financial sense for me.”

If he were to get back in the booth, Cam’ron would join a small class of rappers who continue to reap substantial success from their artistry past their "golden era" — think JAY-Z and Nas. Even still, the streaming era of music has shifted how long fans sit with a single project.

“You see n**gas [my age] rapping. [There are] only a few n**gas who can really go on tour who [are] my age,” The Diplomats co-founder said. “N**gas just be thinking in their brain [that] they’re doing a lot, but they’re not really doing what they think they’re doing … As far as doing the album… albums be lasting… like a great album is like two weeks, you know what I’m saying.” Cam’ron’s last release, The Lost Files: Vol. 1, dropped back in 2023.

Cam’ron and Mase have 19 unreleased tracks in the vault

There is a single Hail Mary that could assure fans get a full serving of vintage Cam’ron on wax, and it involves Mase. The two have 19 collaborations that could satisfy the needs of either an EP or LP. However, the only thing holding up a release is the “Tell Me What You Want” lyricist.

“I can’t put them out. I feel like my hands [are] tied with this n**ga. He’ll get in the mood, and he’ll be like ‘We gon’ come out,’ and then he’ll be like ‘Nah, just wait,’ and it don’t come out,” Cam’ron explained. “I could play it for y’all when nobody's listening — like the world ain’t listening — but Mase is really, really, really nice.”

While a solo Cam’ron album may not be on the horizon, the vault of unreleased tracks with Mase keeps some hope alive. Until then, fans can catch glimpses of his lyrical fire on “It Is What It Is” and surprise features that remind us why he’s still one of Harlem’s finest.