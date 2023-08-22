Image Image Credit Thaddaeus McAdams/Contributor via Getty Images and Dave Simpson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cam’ron and MaSe Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cam’ron and Mase are proving that time — and the right opportunities — can fix even the biggest conflicts. Once childhood friends-turned-rivals, the Harlem rap legends are now making music together again. On Wednesday (March 19), Cam’ron announced their upcoming EP, Willie Burgers, dropping July 4. Given the pair’s history, this project feels like a full-circle moment that highlights their growth and lasting impact.

Cam’ron and Mase’s long road to reconciliation

The duo’s bond goes way back. In the mid-to-late ’90s, Mase and Cam’ron were part of Harlem’s rap crew Children of the Corn alongside the late Big L. The Harlem Word creator helped Cam’ron early on by jumping on 1998’s “Horse & Carriage,” but their friendship fell apart when Mase refused to appear in the music video. This led to years of diss tracks and interviews where they took shots at each other, making it seem like they would never be cool with each other again. Fans were shocked when they began to reconcile, but it was clear their friendship was real again.

Their renewed bond turned into a major success with “It Is What It Is,” the sports talk show they launched in 2023. Cam’ron and Mase’s raw, unfiltered takes and natural chemistry made the show a hit, bringing in both sports fans and Hip Hop heads. After a deal with Underdog Fantasy, they landed a reported $30 million, proving they could win a big bag outside of music, too.

Now, the two are bringing that energy back to the studio. On Thursday (March 20), Killa Cam teased Willie Burgers with a new track titled “Tupperware Freestyle,” rapping, “Shouts Mason Betha, I’m Cameron Giles, I’m sorry, Richard Porter, I’m sorry, Kevin Chiles, I’m sorry, Bumpy Johnson, y’all always gettin’ cheddar, it come to Harlem, baby girl, nobody did it better.” He also confirmed they have plenty of unreleased songs.

Meanwhile, Mase is working on his first album since 2005’s Welcome Back — a “triple CD” he plans to release on May 5. As he explained during a recent episode of “It Is What It Is,” Cam’ron even helped him pick the songs, showing how much their partnership has grown.

A Harlem Hip Hop legacy reborn

This isn’t just a reunion for old times’ sake, either. Cam’ron and Mase are proving they can win in media and music — two places where old grudges often never get settled. Their ability to turn past drama into success is rare, and with Willie Burgers on the way, the Harlem duo is clearly back and stronger than ever.