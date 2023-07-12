Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt MaSe Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Sept. 2), Cam'ron and MaSe kicked off the fifth season of their popular sports and entertainment show “It Is What It Is.” While Cam typically blessed viewers with bars during the season premiere, this time saw MaSe getting busy over the instrumental for Common's “The Corner.” “South Beach Murda, man, my crew come through, every time I drop the top, my roof come too, got no big homies, we know who runs who, livest n**ga ever from the 2-1...,” the Harlem talent cleverly stated in the opening seconds.

Social media had a positive reaction to MaSe's fiery freestyle. “N**ga spitting like he back in '96,” tweeted nikolasdiallo. RudyRedV joked, “D**n Cam'ron, [ya'll cloned] my boy MaSe? Dawg left season four chunky and laid back, [then he] came back [in] season five lookin’ like '95 and rapping again. Cam said, 'Nah, this MaSe [is] too cool, we gotta get the clone out this season.' Nah, I’m proud of Murda Man.”

Later on in the episode, MaSe humorously addressed his visible weight loss, which he made clear was not the result of Ozempic. "I signed up with this coach named Ricky Moore that's a professional bodybuilder, and he just put me on the alkaline diet," he explained. "I'm only eating fruit, vegetables, and water for now."

“It Is What It Is” first kicked off in 2023 and has since become one of the more popular sports-related platforms on the internet. As REVOLT previously reported, the veteran duo and co-host Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson scored a lucrative deal with Underdog Fantasy. On an unreleased song snippet, Cam further added to the conversion by rapping, “’It Is What It Is,’ $30 million, el rapido, what I been taught, man, you can’t learn in no d**m school, Draft Kings, Ticketmaster, FanDuel, y’all ain’t have eight digits, n**ga, so Cam cool, y’all threw us $3 million, man, I threw it back, they looked at me, I looked at MaSe, what we gon’ do wit’ that?”

Check out some other responses to MaSe’s freestyle below.