Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images and Jon Kopaloff / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Busta Rhymes attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. Ananda Lewis during 2005 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Busta Rhymes received his first Moon Person at the 2025 MTV VMAs, accepting the Rock the Bells Visionary Award.

During his speech, he paid tribute to Ananda Lewis, calling her a “royal empress” who uplifted Hip Hop culture.

Lewis’ career spanned MTV, daytime talk, and advocacy, leaving a lasting imprint on music television and cultural storytelling.

Busta Rhymes finally got his flowers at the MTV Video Music Awards, and he made sure to share them.

On Sunday (Sept. 7) night, the rap legend accepted the inaugural Rock the Bells Visionary Award, marking the first time in his 35-year career that he’s taken home a Moon Person. But instead of a long-winded speech, Busta kept things short, heartfelt, and personal. “Y’all know I usually do these long speeches, I’m not gonna do one today. But next time y’all take 35 years to give me one of these, y’all gonna let me talk as long as I want!” he joked.

The 53-year-old then shifted to gratitude, thanking his parents, his children, and those closest to him before pausing to honor someone who helped shaped Hip Hop culture as much as he did — the late Ananda Lewis. “I want to thank — and I think we all need to acknowledge — the incredible woman that loved us very much when we came to MTV during the ’90s,” he said. “An incredible woman that loved me and she loved us. She loved the culture; she lifted us up. I love her very much. I miss her very much. The late, great, incredible royal empress Ananda Lewis. I want to pick up her mother, her father, her sister Lakshmi.”

He closed on a note of perseverance: “The blessings don’t stop, so we don’t stop, baby.” Before his acceptance, Busta lit up the VMAs stage with a nostalgic set that included his classics. He also brought out GloRilla, Joyner Lucas, and his longtime hypeman Spliff Star for the tribute.

Remembering Ananda Lewis

Lewis became a household name in 1997 when she joined MTV as a VJ, hosting “Total Request Live” and “Hot Zone.” In 2010, she left MTV to host her own show, “The Ananda Lewis Show.” In 2020, she revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and four years later shared that it had advanced to stage IV. Lewis passed away in June at age 52, leaving behind a legacy of joy, representation, and love for the culture she helped elevate.