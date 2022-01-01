Image Image Credit Gareth Cattermole / MTV EMA / Contributor via Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Busta Rhymes, GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla has a different type of supercharged energy that has garnered the support of millions as well as the praise of her veteran industry peers. Among those who salute the Memphis native’s star progress is Busta Rhymes.

The two artists were part of Rolling Stone’s “Musicians on Musicians” event in New York City on Friday (Nov. 22). During an intimate chat moderated by music journalist Touré at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, the “Break Ya Neck” lyricist made certain to give the 25-year-old her flowers.

With more than two decades in the game, Busta noted that he is at a point where “it’s important that we walk in our purpose when we get to that place in our life as careers and as artists, that we walk in our purpose and we share and we pour into the souls of the new artists and make sure that they get that information.”

He continued, “But obviously we got to use discretion because you got to be worthy of the blessing. I’m not just going to give it to you if I know you’re going to f**k it off, you feel me? Me and Glo connected. Her energy is a different type of beautiful.”

GloRilla shot onto the music charts in 2022 when she dropped off “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” The record was lauded by Billboard as the top song of the year as well as a Grammy for Best Rap Performance and Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards. Since then, she has delivered hit after hit, including two of this summer’s anthems, “TGIF” and “Yeah Glo!”

Her debut album, GLORIOUS, was met with high praise when it was released in October. The 15-track offering snagged the No. 5 spot on the Billboard 200, cementing her as one of rap’s younger stars with a promising future, rooted in support from male and female fans — Busta being one of them.

“What I love about GloRilla, and I hope that we can hold on to this GloRilla as long as possible before she evolves to her Beyoncé level, but the GloRilla that we love is the GloRilla that we see ourselves in,” he said. “Like, we see [ourselves] in her. She is unfiltered, she is not politically correct and she is the truth. And the beauty is, when you are untainted by the industry. Her music speaks to my soul like that.”

With three platinum records and two gold, it’s safe to say her music is resonating with millions more and she’s only just getting started.