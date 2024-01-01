Image Image Credit Screenshot from “I LUV HER” video Image Alt T-Pain and GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Nov. 14), GloRilla blessed the masses with a new visual for “I LUV HER,” a DJ Montay-produced cut that features T-Pain on the hook. “Got no type, but he say I'm the one, he must got a thing for real b**ches, I know I can get a lil' crazy, but I love that you know how to deal with it,” she rapped on the melodic offering.

The Benny Boom-directed clip told a love story between the Memphis star and her love interest, actor Da’Vinchi, from a parking lot meetup to marital bliss. Viewers also caught the CMG signee in a pregnant phase, which explained the not-so-successful social media prank she attempted back in October.

“I LUV HER” is the latest single from GloRilla's debut LP, GLORIOUS, a 15-song effort that boasted additional appearances from Latto, Sexyy Red, Muni Long, Kirk Franklin, Megan Thee Stallion, BossMan Dlow, and more. Fans could also enjoy a bonus track edition with “NEVER FIND,” a collaboration alongside K Carbon. GLORIOUS debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with an impressive 69,000 album-equivalent units, making it the highest first-week sales of any album released by a female rapper in 2024.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Glo explained how she struggled to recreate the success of 2022’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” “Anytime I would put out a song, they weren’t really feeling it,” she admitted. “I lost a little confidence. But I knew I could get it back. That’s why I didn’t give up. I took it as motivation.” Eventually, she struck gold with the infectious “Yeah Glo!” earlier this year. “I was shocked,” she stated about the Ehhthang Ehhthang standout’s fiery reception. “I knew it was a good song. Every time I played it for people, they loved it. I didn’t know it would go as crazy as it did.”