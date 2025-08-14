Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff Image Alt Busta Rhymes speaks onstage during his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on August 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The 2025 Caribbean Music Awards will take place in Brooklyn with over 200 nominees across 40 categories.

Busta Rhymes will be honored with the Elite Icon Award for his influence on global Hip Hop.

Bounty Killer will also be recognized, while Masicka and Shenseea lead the nominations.

Busta Rhymes is about to add another major trophy to his already stacked career — and this time, it’s a celebration straight from the islands.

The rap icon will receive the Elite Icon Award at the 2025 Caribbean Music Awards — a prestigious honor recognizing his cultural influence and unmatched ability to blend his Jamaican roots with mainstream Hip Hop, according to a press release.

The third annual Caribbean Music Awards is set for Thursday (Aug. 28) at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York. Hosted once again by the “King of Caribbean Comedy” Majah Hype, the event will spotlight more than 200 nominees across 40-plus categories. “I'm beyond thrilled to be hosting the 2025 Caribbean Music Awards for another year! The energy, the talent, the culture — it's going to be an unforgettable night! Get ready to expect the unexpected!” Majah Hype shared in the release.

This year’s “Voice of the Caribbean” theme will come alive with performances from Skinny Fabulous of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada’s Lady Lava, as well as Jamaican stars Lila Iké, Ding Dong, Konshens, Kranium, and Chronic Law.

Bounty Killer will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Leading nominees include Masicka and Shenseea with seven nods each, followed by Patrice Roberts and Kes with six. Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Nailah Blackman, Chronic Law, and Kranium each earned five nominations. Tickets are available now on the event’s official website.

A year of honors for Busta Rhymes

As previously reported by REVOLT, Busta Rhymes received the 2,818th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 1 in the Recording category. Chris Rock, LL Cool J, and Chuck D spoke at the ceremony.