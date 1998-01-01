Image Image Credit Rolling Stone / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Busta Rhymes Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Jan. 17), Busta Rhymes unveiled his new EP, Dragon Season... The Awakening, a precursor to the upcoming Dragon Season that consists of six cuts for fans to enjoy. The project was led by the well-received singles “Do The Busabus Pt. 2” and “Unleash Me,” both of which were performed during Busta’s latest appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Dragon Season... The Awakening was accompanied by a visual for the project’s closer, “Treasure & Gold,” which features an assist from YG Marley. Produced by Johhny G and J.M Amery, the track is packed with inspirational lines from the Jamaica-connected collaborators. “Make sure you know that we’re gonna always strive for perfection/ So we can shoot for the moon and land on the stars,” Busta rapped on the song’s hook. The Benny Boom-directed clip shows the New York giant breaking bread with YG and his father Rohan Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley, and a wealth of loved ones.

In 2023, the Conglomerate captain liberated his 11th studio LP, BLOCKBUSTA, complete with contributions from the likes of Quavo, BIA, Young Thug, Blxst, Coi Leray, DaBaby, Burna Boy, Chris Brown and Kodak Black. In addition to a Billboard 200 placement, the full-length offering peaked within the top 10 of the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. Since then, he has appeared on cuts like Spice’s “Round Round,” LL Cool J’s “Huey In The Chair,” Ciara’s “Wassup,” Benny the Butcher and 38 Spesh’s “Jesus Arms” and Ice Cube’s “Ego Maniacs.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Busta is also leading the way for a Flipmode Squad reunion, whose only album, The Imperial, was released in 1998. “I will never stop tellin’ y’all the blessings don’t stop, so we will never stop!” he captioned in a 2024 Instagram post. “Twenty-six years later! Stay tuned. S**t ‘bout to get a different type [of] dangerous out this b**ch! Album title coming soon! Everyday it’s more smoke.”