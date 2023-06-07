Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: Busta Rhymes attends "The Naked Gun" New York Premiere on July 28, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Busta Rhymes is about to make history once again, this time on the streets of Hollywood.

According to the official press release, the Hip Hop icon will receive the 2,818th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday (Aug 1). Busta’s star will be awarded in the Recording category.

Radio host and Walk of Famer Big Boy will emcee the event, with guest speakers Chris Rock, LL Cool J and Chuck D lined up to show their support. Fans can also tune in live at walkoffame.com.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will be adding Busta Rhymes, one of Hip Hop’s most enduring and electrifying voices, as a new member of Hollywood’s iconic sidewalk,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “His talent and influence are undeniable. His star on the Walk of Fame will stand as a testament to his lasting impact on Hip Hop music and [its importance to] American culture.”

This honor comes at a moment when Busta is still going full throttle. After decades in the game, he’s continued to evolve and perform at the highest level, from touring the globe to dropping new music that still pushes boundaries.

From group member to solo star

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Long Island, Busta first made his mark with Leaders of the New School before stepping out on his own. His solo debut, The Coming, set the tone, but it was When Disaster Strikes… that really signaled his breakout. With a voice like no other and visuals that helped define Hip Hop’s golden era, songs like “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” “Break Ya Neck” and “Touch It” became anthems.

He also made his mark on screen with roles in Higher Learning, Finding Forrester, Shaft, and more, plus voice acting in The Rugrats Movie. He’s still active in Hollywood, appearing in the upcoming The Naked Gun reboot alongside Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, which hits theaters the same day he receives his star.

In the last few years, the flowers have kept coming. He picked up the BET Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023 and the Global Icon Award at the 2024 MTV EMAs. His Blockbusta album dropped in 2023, followed by two EPs in his Dragon Season series — The Awakening and Equinox — and now, fans are waiting on Vengeance.

This Walk of Fame moment is another milestone in a long list of accomplishments for Busta Rhymes.