Key Takeaways:

Ananda Lewis’ final wish was fulfilled when she saw her son Langston graduate just hours before her passing.

The former MTV and BET host battled breast cancer for years, choosing holistic treatment while urging others to get screened.

Her legacy lives on through her powerful final message, her son, and her fearless voice in media.

Ananda Lewis was not only a powerful voice in the media industry, but she was also a very dedicated mother to her son, Langston. The trailblazing former MTV and BET host spent her final years fighting stage IV breast cancer. On June 11, she passed away at 52 years old, just hours after seeing her dream come true.

Her sister, Lakshmi Emory, announced the devastating news in a Facebook post showcasing a black-and-white portrait of her sibling. Her message read, “She’s free and in His heavenly arms. Lord, rest her soul.” She has since revealed that the cultural icon used her final moments to make the most of enjoying one last milestone with her son. Lewis shared the 14-year-old with Harry Smith, Will Smith’s brother.

Emory told “Entertainment Tonight” that her final wish was to be present for her son’s graduation. Then, she explained that her sister “did exactly that.” She died hours later, surrounded by her loved ones in her Los Angeles home. Lewis revealed her diagnosis on October 1, 2020, in a video posted on Instagram. She admitted that even those closest to her were learning about her almost two-year battle for the first time.

She candidly admitted that she had forgone getting mammograms out of concern for radiation exposure. Lewis later learned she had stage III breast cancer that had already spread to her lymph nodes. She chose to courageously fight the disease holistically but also shared her regrets about not detecting it at an earlier stage.

“I have a 9-year-old I need to be here for. I have no intention of leaving him… Hell, I don’t want to leave myself! I like being here,” she said through tears. She used her testimony to encourage women to undergo regular screenings. “For a really long time, I have refused mammograms, and that was a mistake,” Lewis said.

The former “Teen Summit” host revealed the disease had progressed to stage IV in 2023. The following year, in 2024, the “Teen Summit” host reflected on how she wanted to be remembered. “That I loved hard and lived loud and didn’t back away from problems and loved this life. And was ok with letting it go too,” Lewis told ABC News contributor Kelley L. Carter.

Ananda Lewis’ final message: “We come in love and choose to leave it with love”

CNN correspondent Stephanie Elam wanted fans to know that Lewis “was at peace” with her mortality and approach to treatment, and that she had “come to grips with it.” The journalist spoke about the loss on Thursday (June 12) with network colleague Sara Sidner, who also battled stage III breast cancer. Elam also disclosed that her longtime friend’s decline was sudden and that her projected weeks left to live quickly turned into hours.

In a final text message, Lewis told her, “You know my feelings on this. We all go. These bodies are on loan and must be returned. We come in love and choose to leave it with love as well.” The message continued with a personal message to her close friend, “I love you, my wonderful lifelong bestie of besties.”

Lewis’ final moments reflected the life she lived — bold, loving, and full of purpose. Her legacy is that of a fearless voice in media and a devoted mother who will continue to inspire.