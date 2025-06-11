Image Image Credit Paul Archuleta/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ananda Lewis Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Ananda Lewis succumbed to a years-long battle with breast cancer. She was 52 years old and leaves behind a son.

Lewis used her platform to advocate for early detection and speak openly about her health journey.

From hosting “Teen Summit” to launching her own talk show, she left a lasting mark on Black media and culture.

Ananda Lewis, the former MTV VJ and BET host who became a vital voice for a generation of young Black viewers, has died at 52 after a years-long battle with breast cancer. The news was confirmed by her sister, Lakshmi Emory, via a heartfelt post on Facebook. Lewis is survived by her son, Langston, whose father is Harry Smith, a sibling of actor Will Smith (per Men’s Health).

Lewis first went public with her diagnosis in 2020. Then, she revealed that she had stage III breast cancer, which was discovered following a self-exam. She used her platform to urge women to prioritize early detection, noting how she delayed getting a mammogram.

In 2024, she shared that her cancer progressed to stage IV and opened up in an interview with CNN correspondents Stephanie Elam, who is one of her friends from college as well, and Sara Sidner about her personal approach to treatment. “This journey is very personal, and you have to do what works for you and only you,” she said during the conversation.

From BET’s “Teen Summit” to MTV fame: Ananda Lewis’ rise as a cultural voice

A former student of the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts and Howard University, Lewis began her career as a youth activist before landing her breakout role hosting “Teen Summit” on BET. The show, which tackled social issues affecting young Black audiences, helped Lewis build a strong reputation as a thoughtful and charismatic on-air presence. She later joined MTV in 1997, where she became a central figure in shows like “Total Request Live” and “Hot Zone” during the network’s most culturally defining years.

Throughout her MTV tenure, Lewis merged celebrity coverage with meaningful content — moderating discussions after the Columbine tragedy and hosting specials like “True Life: I Am Driving While Black.” She later led her own syndicated series, “The Ananda Lewis Show,” from 2001 to 2002.

Tributes from MTV, BET and media peers pour in

In the wake of her passing, tributes poured in from across the media landscape. MTV posted, “Ananda helped raise a generation of music fans. Our thoughts are with her family & loved ones.” Fellow MTV alum Kevin Powell wrote, “You were brilliant and beautiful in all ways.” Media legend Donnie Simpson reflected, “She had tremendous success at MTV and with her own talk show, but she worked with us at BET before all that… such a lovely woman, who loved her young son so much.” BET also shared a message on X honoring Lewis.

Even while living with cancer, Lewis remained focused on joy. “The cancer diagnosis caused me to change things in my life I never would have changed otherwise,” she said during her sit-down with Sidner and Elam. “And those changes have allowed me access to more of my joy, more of the time.”