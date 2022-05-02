Image Image Credit Frank Micelotta Archive/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ed Lover, Ted Demme, and Doctor Dré Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When it came to the culture, "Yo! MTV Raps" was nothing short of groundbreaking. With Fab 5 Freddy, Doctor Dré and Ed Lover as its hosts, the program marked one of the first times that Hip Hop received regular, mainstream television exposure on a major network.

The long-running series began in Europe before Ted Demme and Peter Dougherty launched its American iteration. The show soon proved to be a viable platform for both established and emerging artists to showcase their music videos, participate in interviews and engage in freestyle sessions. Artists like Run-DMC, Public Enemy, Beastie Boys and countless others were able to reach audiences far beyond traditional urban markets. The series’ influence extended beyond music and served as a cultural ambassador for the entire Hip Hop movement.

What made "Yo! MTV Raps" particularly special was its authenticity. The hosts weren't simply presenters; they were genuine participants of the culture. Plus, the show captured everything from legendary on-air rhymes to controversial segments that addressed the social and political issues of the time. By the time the broadcast ended its original run, it already cemented its place as one of the most influential music programs in television history. Below, REVOLT compiled a list of nine "Yo! MTV Raps" moments that helped to make the series iconic.

1. When Fab 5 Freddy and N.W.A. drove through Compton

During the earlier years of “Yo! MTV Raps,” Fab 5 Freddy paid a visit to Eazy-E and N.W.A. in their stomping grounds of Compton, California. Viewers got a glimpse into the rise of the West Coast rap movement and a tour of a town that has become immortalized by the likes of Dr. Dre, The Game and Kendrick Lamar. From the back of a truck, the host and group hit up various city landmarks, including the famous Compton Swap Meet.

2. When Tupac Shakur had a message about the Hughes brothers

Yes, Tupac Shakur's infamous diss towards the Hughes brothers occurred during an interview on “Yo! MTV Raps.” This was after a falling out between Shakur and the director duo, Albert and Allen Hughes, who is credited for Menace II Society. Initially, the East Harlem rapper was cast for a role in the film but was later fired due to creative differences. This resulted in a physical altercation, which Shakur brazenly admitted to — something Ed Lover attempted to stop mid-rant.

3. When James Brown paid a visit to the studio

Image Image Credit Frank Micelotta/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt James Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

James Brown may or may not have been the most iconic guest to visit Ed Lover and Doctor Dré. Viewers could feel his aura the moment he appeared on camera, and his chemistry with the hosts was palpable. In addition to showcasing his own music, the legendary King of Soul spoke about connecting with the youth, Hip Hop’s sampling of his music and his incredible work ethic.

4. When "Yo! MTV Raps” introduced the Wu-Tang Clan to the world

Speaking to Billboard, Fab 5 Freddy revealed how chaotic his interview with the Wu-Tang Clan was before RZA brought order. “All nine members were there but then there was the Killa Bees, which was a bunch of extra guys. We set up to do the first segment and I couldn’t remember all of their names so I would pass the mic around for them to introduce themselves,” he explained. “But, when we did that, the mic was passing from the nine members of the Wu and then, somehow all of these Killa Bees guys — there were like 10 of them — got the mic. RZA caught the energy and, during the break, told all the Killa Bees to fall back, and we did it again.”

5. When the hosts kicked it with 2 Live Crew in Miami

Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 2 Live Crew Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Late in the show’s first season, Ed Lover, Doctor Dré and Fab 5 Freddy joined 2 Live Crew poolside in Miami. Keeping with their hedonistic lifestyle, Uncle Luke and the rest of the group treated the hosts to beautiful company, including Hip Hop duo L'Trimm, and some fine dining. The “Yo! MTV Raps” crew were truly in Miami bass heaven.

6. When Mel Gibson made a random appearance

In a chat with The Super Facts Network, Doctor Dré explained how actor Mel Gibson popped up — in a kilt, no less — after doing a separate interview in the building. “He just came on, and he had a good spirit about it. It was a blessing,” the host explained. “A lot of artists came through like that. I’ve had a decent career of meeting many, many different folks.” Regardless, the interaction was certainly eyebrow-raising.

7. When Ed Lover and Doctor Dré interviewed Eddie Murphy

Image Image Credit Archive Photos/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Eddie Murphy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

What truly made “Yo! MTV Raps” transcendent was its ability to step outside of the Hip Hop realm for some A-list interviews. One of them was with none other than Eddie Murphy, who was making waves as part of the Boomerang cast at the time. He was also a musician in the middle of promoting his album, Love's Alright, a genre-bending offering with contributions from Michael Jackson, Shabba Ranks and a wealth of uncredited stars.

8. When Fab 5 Freddy attended Peace Weekend

In an episode that aired in April 2023, Fab 5 Freddy traveled to Los Angeles to cover a Peace Weekend in the ’90s, where he met up with O.G. Crip-turned-anti-violence activist Michael Concepcion. For those not familiar, Conception was behind the massive posse cut “We’re All In The Same Gang,” which featured artists like Dr. Dre, King Tee, Michel'le, Tone-Loc, Above The Law, Ice-T, MC Ren, Young MC, Digital Underground, Eazy-E and more. Fab 5 Freddy also spoke with some of the song’s collaborators during the event.

9. The series-ending cypher

As all good things usually do, Ed Lover, Doctor Dré and Fab 5 Freddy’s iteration of “Yo! MTV Raps” eventually came to an unfortunate end. The show decided to go out with a bang in the form of a freestyle session that included bars from Rakim, KRS-One, Redman, Method Man, Erick Sermon, Craig Mack, MC Serch, Large Professor and more. Hip Hop was certainly alive that day.