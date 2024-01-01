Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Method Man Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Method Man is a legend — no question about it. But even legends have moments where they look back and think, “I could’ve done more.” During the “Drink Champs” live taping, Meth sat down with N.O.R.E. and got real about his biggest regrets, both in life and in his career.

Meth’s always been open about where he comes from. So, when N.O.R.E. asked him what he’d change in life, his response hit home: “In life, I would change the living standards that we lived in as children for my mom and s**t. She had it rough.” It’s that kind of honesty that makes you remember his roots run deep. Staten Island was no cakewalk, and watching his mom go through the struggle molded him into who he is today. Those hard times? They’re part of the reason he hustles the way he does.

But when Meth turned the conversation to his career, he dropped a bomb. “As far as [my] career, I would have taken it way more seriously in the beginning,” he acknowledged. For anyone who’s followed his rise to fame, that hits hard. We’re talking about Method Man — one of the most respected MCs ever, a Wu-Tang cornerstone. To hear him say he got “comfortable” and lost focus was wild. He admitted there were years when he couldn’t “smell his own bulls**t” and let the early success make him complacent.

What’s dope is how he is embracing this next phase of his career. Meth is not bitter about those lost years. In fact, he’s grateful for what he calls his “second act.” “It’s great to have this second act now where I can show people that I can contribute more than just a couple bars and s**t like that,” the multihyphenate said. This second act? It’s all about growth. He’s acting, running businesses, and showing a side of himself that wasn’t on full display before. His role in “Power Book II: Ghost” as Davis MacLean proved that his talent extends far beyond rap.

“It’s great to wake up every morning and genuinely feel happy and just live life,” Method Man also shared. That level of self-awareness and gratitude is something we can all learn from. The Hip Hop veteran is living proof that it’s never too late to change course and tap into your full potential.

For anyone feeling like they’ve missed their moment or could have done more, Meth’s story is a reminder that the game is not over. There’s always room to evolve, level up, and show the world what you’re really made of. Method Man’s still here, thriving, and his journey is a testament to the power of reinvention. It’s not about how you start — it’s about how you finish.