Key Takeaways

The 2025 Broccoli City LA Exchange will feature performances by SiR, Ari Lennox, and Jordan Ward.

Local vendors like Marathon Burgers and Viarae Prosecco will showcase LA’s food and drink scene.

The event will include immersive experiences from Sienna Naturals, Blue Note LA, and Context Projects.

Broccoli City is expanding beyond the DMV with its debut Broccoli City Exchange. In partnership with Live Nation Urban, the cultural collective will launch its first-of-its-kind experience at Los Angeles’ BeeHive on Nov. 9.

“The Broccoli City Exchange is about building bridges between culture, creativity, and community,” co-founder Brandon McEachern said in a press statement. “Los Angeles is home to incredible innovators and storytellers, and this gathering will highlight their impact while creating new opportunities for collaboration and growth.”

The inaugural Exchange is bringing music, art, comedy, food, and community together in the City of Angels. Take a look at the flyer below, then keep scrolling to see what we’re most excited about.

Live performances from SiR, Ari Lennox, and many more

It wouldn’t be Broccoli City without good music to match the good vibes, and thankfully, there’s plenty on the way. SiR and Ari Lennox are set to headline The Block, joined by performances from Jordan Ward, RJMrLA, Skyla Tylaa, Kenyon Dixon, and Kal Banx, among many others.

Alongside artists, concert attendees can look forward to special DJ sets and guest appearances from India Love and BlasianBabyLola, meaning fans might even catch them streaming live and direct. Also on the bill is “Hot Mic,” presented by Kevin Hart’s very own Hartbeat.

Good eats and drinks courtesy of Marathon Burgers and Viarae

When it comes to food, a handful of local favorites will be holding it down. Marathon Burger — co-owned by Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, brother of the late Nipsey Hussle — will be serving up burgers alongside other Marathon staples.

Attendees will also be able to raise a glass with Issa Rae’s sparkling wine brand, Viarae Prosecco. “My goal with Viarae has always been about turning small, special occasions into celebrations,” she told REVOLT at Emerging 100 ATL’s Park 100 Summer Social. Food and vendor applications for the Broccoli City Exchange are open through today (Sept. 24), so expect more additions to the lineup soon.

Plenty of activations worth getting hyped about

Last but definitely not least — the Broccoli City Exchange will include activations from Issa Rae and Hannah Diop’s Sienna Naturals, Blue Note LA, plus a fine art gallery curated by Context Projects. Fans can grab presale tickets here, with $20 deposits open through Oct. 4.