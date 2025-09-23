Image Image Credit Kendal Westbrooks / Champagne Love Stories, LLC Image Alt Attendees of the Emerging 100 of Atlanta hosted its annual Park 100 Summer Social at Park Tavern on Aug. 29, 2025, in partnership with Issa Rae’s Viarae. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Emerging 100 of Atlanta hosted the 2025 edition of its annual Park 100 Summer Social at Park Tavern on Aug. 29, drawing some of the city’s most prominent and dynamic young professionals for an evening that blended entertainment, networking and philanthropy. Each year, the Summer Social has solidified itself as one of Atlanta’s premier gatherings, offering a space for professionals to connect while supporting the organization’s mission of mentoring and providing scholarships for underserved youth. The 2025 event was made even more memorable through a partnership with Viarae Prosecco, the sparkling wine label founded by actress, producer and cultural innovator Issa Rae.

From the moment attendees arrived, it was clear that Viarae’s involvement elevated the evening. The prosecco brand designed a series of immersive experiences that created a sense of celebration and community. Guests were greeted by a chic photo wall, a specialty bar serving handcrafted Viarae cocktails and a beauty enhancement station that encouraged attendees to freshen up and feel their best before stepping into the spotlight. The highlight of the night was the Viarae-powered portrait photoshoot, where guests were able to capture professional-grade images against a backdrop that embodied the brand’s spirit of sophistication and joy.

Journalists received an especially thoughtful experience. In a gesture that underscored Rae’s commitment to inclusivity, Viarae arranged for members of the media to have their makeup professionally done before stepping in front of the camera. The extra detail ensured that each person not only looked polished but also felt celebrated. The resulting portraits became more than just photographs — they served as timeless mementos of a night dedicated to empowerment, style and connection.

Throughout the venue, the atmosphere reflected both the purpose of the Emerging 100 and the vibrancy of Atlanta’s professional community. Conversations flowed effortlessly as guests mingled, forming connections that extended beyond business networking and into genuine camaraderie. The sounds of DJ Reese, DJ P Forreal and Mashup Sessions featuring DJ Unruley and Canterbury Tales filled the air, setting a rhythm that kept the energy high from start to finish.

In the VIP section, the toasts to Viarae continued throughout the evening. Glasses clinked as friends and colleagues celebrated not only the close of summer but also the accomplishments of one another. This spirit of recognition mirrored the mission of the Emerging 100: uplifting and investing in the next generation. The organization’s ongoing efforts to mentor students and provide scholarships remind attendees that behind the glamour of the evening lies a commitment to creating opportunities for Atlanta’s youth.

For Rae, the event marked a powerful alignment between Viarae’s brand ethos and the values of the Emerging 100. “My goal with Viarae has always been about turning small, special occasions into celebrations,” Rae said. “It’s so meaningful that Viarae’s spirit of celebration is taking hold in Atlanta, surrounded by people who are creating, leading and innovating in their own lanes.”

Her words resonated with the evening’s themes. Viarae’s presence was not about exclusivity but about elevating everyday moments, making each guest feel like they were part of something extraordinary. It reflected Rae’s larger vision of redefining what celebration looks like and who gets to participate in it.

The experience extended beyond the Summer Social itself. The weekend concluded with a brunch at Toast, one of Atlanta’s most popular brunch spots. There, Viarae Prosecco flights were featured on the menu, allowing attendees to engage with the brand in a more casual, yet equally festive, setting. The brunch served as both a wind-down and a continuation of the celebration, offering another chance for community building over food, laughter and bubbly. The inclusion of Viarae on Toast’s menu underscored the brand’s influence on Atlanta’s cultural landscape and its resonance with the city’s brunch-loving community.

For the Emerging 100, the Park 100 Summer Social continues to be a crucial fundraiser that combines entertainment with purpose. The funds raised directly support mentoring programs and scholarships for students across Atlanta, ensuring that the city’s next generation of leaders is equipped with resources, guidance and encouragement. The partnership with Viarae demonstrated how collaboration between cultural brands and community organizations can create unforgettable experiences that also serve a larger social good.

The event also highlighted Atlanta’s position as a hub for Black excellence and innovation. With attendees representing a wide range of industries, from business and technology to entertainment and the arts, the Summer Social showcased the city’s unique ability to bring together trailblazers who are shaping culture locally and nationally. Against that backdrop, Viarae’s involvement felt particularly fitting, as Rae herself has become a symbol of creative entrepreneurship and representation.

As the evening wound down, many guests lingered, reluctant to leave an event that so seamlessly blended glamour, community and celebration. The Emerging 100 succeeds in delivering not just a party, but a purposeful experience that reminded attendees why investing in the future matters. And with Viarae’s touch of sparkle, the night carried an extra layer of meaning — showing that when celebration and community come together, the impact can be both immediate and lasting.

The 2025 Park 100 Summer Social will be remembered not only for its lively music, dazzling portraits and sparkling prosecco, but also for the way it exemplified the best of Atlanta: a city where culture, connection and community converge. For those who attended, it was more than just an end-of-summer gathering. It was a moment to celebrate progress, honor community and raise a glass to the future.