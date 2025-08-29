Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rashad Bilal speaks on stage during day 2 of Invest Fest 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

REVOLT was in the building as Invest Fest 2025 transformed Atlanta into the ultimate hub for culture, business, and financial empowerment. With more than 25,000 people packing the arena each day, the three-day experience proved why the Earn Your Leisure-created conference has become one of the most vital gatherings for Black entrepreneurs and visionaries.

The weekend blended star power with practical game, featuring names like Magic Johnson, Issa Rae, Jack Dorsey, Charlamagne tha God, and Steve Harvey alongside founders, athletes, and investors who came ready to drop gems. Beyond the panels and keynotes, the Vendor Marketplace pulsed with over 400 small businesses, while $275,000 in direct capital — including pitch competition funding and scholarships — helped seed the next generation of innovators. One of the most inspiring moments came when 40 Bronx students, brought in through EYL’s Roads to Success program, received a front-row introduction to financial literacy and sparked a viral wave of positivity online.

As part of Black Business Month, Invest Fest wasn’t just about wealth. It was about purpose, community, and making economics accessible. From candid conversations to unforgettable social moments, these were the gems that stood out.

1. Pinky Cole on finding community in entrepreneurship

Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole reminded attendees that success is more profound when it’s shared. “Invest Fest is the only place you can go to, and it feels like a safe place,” she told REVOLT. “This is a place where everyone can connect, they can relate, they can share resources, and you feel like you could walk away from this experience with more knowledge than what you came with.”

2. Kenny Burns says true wealth is family

Entertainment mogul Kenny Burns challenged the crowd to rethink their definition of wealth. “To me, true wealth is family,” he said. “Money is just a byproduct of pursuing what you really want in life. I don’t recommend planning your life around money. Focus on your family and building a strong foundation first.” His words sparked applause, reminding entrepreneurs that legacy and love outweigh any dollar sign.

3. Angela Simmons on building the right team

Angela Simmons dropped one of the most practical gems of the weekend: Choose your circle wisely. “Have the right team around you that will give you the right information and what you need to know, not just what you wanna know,” she shared. Her message highlighted the importance of surrounding yourself with people who push you toward growth instead of comfort, a lesson many entrepreneurs should carry home.

4. Rashad Bilal on Invest Fest’s global transformation

Earn Your Leisure co-founder Rashad Bilal kept it simple but powerful: “Be willing to network; you never know who’s sitting next to you.” His point brought home the entire spirit of Invest Fest and its attendees, all of whom connected across industries and backgrounds. For Bilal, the conversations in the seats are just as valuable as the ones happening on stage, and it’s a reminder that opportunity often starts with a handshake.

Bilal also told REVOLT: “In just five years, Invest Fest has grown from 4,500 people to over 25,000. That’s not just growth; that’s transformation. It shows the hunger our community has for wealth education, ownership, and empowerment. What began as a vision has turned into the largest financial literacy festival in the world — a global movement that merges culture and commerce, and proves that when you bet on the people, the impact is limitless.”

5. Dean Forbes on wealth with purpose

Global business leader Dean Forbes pushed the crowd to think beyond numbers. “There comes a point in your financial journey where you kind of have to stop thinking about the next hundred, or hundred thousand, or million, and you start thinking about the impact of what you’re working on is going to have.” His words captured the essence of legacy building: Wealth isn’t just about profit; it’s about purpose.

6. Troy Millings on creating space for community

Troy Millings reflected on Invest Fest’s rise to more than 25,000 attendees daily in 2025. “This is the most important conference in the world. Something like this has never happened in our community,” he said. “There’s nothing else like this anywhere.” His words cemented Invest Fest’s reputation as not just a financial summit but a movement shaping the culture.

Millings told REVOLT, “Invest Fest is rewriting what’s possible when culture, commerce, and education unite. It’s become a place where entrepreneurs, investors, and like-minded people come together to share ideas, build relationships, and level up financially. The growth we’ve seen proves that when you create space for community to convene, you don’t just inspire people -- you equip them to change their futures.”

7. Ross Mac

Ross Mac brought financial literacy to life by blending culture with practical money strategies, reminding the crowd that “The true testament as a parent is to give our kids the things we wish we had, but more importantly, to show them the things we wish we knew.” His live “Maconomics” conversation at Invest Fest, in partnership with State Farm, cut through the noise with relatable, no-fluff insights on moving from financial survival to scalable success, equipping the next generation with both knowledge and opportunity.

8. Ab Sow on scaling for lasting impact

For Earn Your Leisure COO Ab Sow, the festival’s rise has been as much about operations as inspiration. “Watching Invest Fest grow has been remarkable. Each year, we’ve had to scale our systems, teams, and partnerships to meet the demand of tens of thousands,” he said to REVOLT. Sow stressed that this effort goes beyond logistics: “[This] isn’t just inspiring people; it’s equipping them with resources, connections, and opportunities that create lasting change long after the weekend ends.”