Ross Mac is clear about one thing: Black financial empowerment doesn’t have to come at the expense of enjoying yourself. In fact, for the Chicago native, that is central to the mission.

“I think that us as a people, we like to be entertained,” Ross told REVOLT in an exclusive interview. “If you have the ability to network across to a person that's like-minded while simultaneously... enjoying yourself and having joy, now your outlook on everything changes.”

That outlook is the foundation of the Maconomics Wealth Summit, a multi-day event designed to demystify wealth-building while fostering genuine community — complete with yacht parties, celebrity basketball games, fireside chats, and panels featuring moguls, entrepreneurs, and even former NBA stars. But underneath the music and mixers is a deeper mission to close the racial wealth gap by any means necessary, with joy front and center.

“It’s one thing to just go party with your homies,” Ross continued. “It’s another thing to go party with like-minded people who, oh man, that person over there knows how to fix your credit. That person over there knows how to get you $100,000 in business funding, 0% APR for 18 months. That person over there knows how to trade. That person over there is a master when it comes to crypto and this, that and the third.”

This year’s summit — rooted once again in Ross’ hometown of Chicago — doubles down on joy as an educational tool. But, it also makes a larger statement about reversing generational trauma, creating accessible wealth pathways, and reclaiming ownership of the culture Black folks have historically built but not always profited from.

Bringing Wall Street to the block

Before Ross Mac became one of REVOLT’s most recognizable voices on financial literacy, he was a Wall Street analyst with a front-row seat to some of the most exploitative investment practices in modern finance. One story, in particular, shaped his decision to leave that world behind.

“I was working at this hedge fund... one of the investments... was a specialty finance company,” Ross recalled. “We were looking to invest a large sum of money in a particular company that owned a portfolio of cash advance places. So, payday loans, cash advance loans, those types of places.”

“And what you realize is that on paper, it was a remarkable investment... They’re getting 20 to 30 to 40% returns annually... Then you actually peel back the layer to say, okay, wait a minute. Who are their clients? Who are the people that are going to a cash advance loan or payday loan spot? Oh, traditionally underbanked Black and brown people... They will pay a 200% loan. They will pay a 300% loan,” he continued.

The experience altered the way Ross viewed his role in the system.

“You realize that we were the prey of certain financial products,” he said. “You realize, ‘I need to find a better way to not be part of the problem but actually be part of the solution.’ So, I wanted to start bringing Wall Street to Main Street.”

That solution became Maconomics, an educational platform and brand that demystifies investing, debt management, real estate, and other financial tools for the Black community. Ross referred to it as part of a larger “digital wealth renaissance,” and with the summit now gaining traction as a major annual event, his message is clearly resonating.

How the Maconomics Wealth Summit can and will help

For people living paycheck to paycheck, the concept of building wealth often feels out of reach. Ross understands the skepticism.

“I think that when a person is in a certain predicament, the idea of building wealth is just so far-fetched to them,” he said. “Because when we talk about building wealth, it's the long-term investment play, right? And quite often in certain demographics, people are in survival mode right now. So, the idea of saying, ‘I can be rich in 20, 30 years from now,’ it’s hard to fathom that when you’re trying to survive in the current day.”

That’s why the Maconomics Wealth Summit isn’t just about spreadsheets and stock portfolios — it’s about culture, connection, and building new emotional relationships with money.

“When a person leaves, we want to give them the actionable steps that’s going to help them get out of debt, help them change their relationship with money, or help them start investing today, start planning for retirement, learn how to get straight into real estate,” Ross explained.

“We also got somebody coming, speaking about life insurance and estate planning, et cetera,” he added. “So, helping people protect their money is just as important.”

This year’s lineup reflects that hybrid approach. Speakers include Antoine Walker, the former NBA star who famously lost millions before becoming a financial literacy advocate, as well as Melvin Rodriguez of Mielle Organics, The Budgetnista (Tiffany Aliche), and grooming entrepreneur Darrell Spencer of Crowned Skin — which, Ross pointed out, is “the No. 2 men's grooming brand on TikTok.”

They’re joined by entertainment figures like Cortez Smith from “The Chi” and Sekou Kaalund, a Black executive who once led JPMorgan’s multibillion-dollar Advancing Black Pathways initiative. “We got the whole gamut when it comes to it,” Ross made clear.

Why Chicago?

A lesser-known aspect of Ross’ work is his commitment to Chicago — not just as his hometown, but as a battleground for Black economic progress.

“I think Chicago has one of the most talented group of people, especially when it comes to our culture, but we just lack synergy,” he told REVOLT. “Not often do we work together... Chicago doesn’t do it that well.”

He continued, “When I first got kind of welcomed to financial literacy as a whole, you start to see different cities that really lead that. And I think that even when it comes to the leaders that are in the financial literacy space in Chicago, they tend to move... And so, I think it was important for me because when I moved back... it wasn’t until I moved back that I realized I wanted to even do this.”

“But once I moved back, I'm like, nah, I don’t want to move it, right? Let’s keep it here. Let’s keep it rooted in Chicago,” Ross said. “And I want this to be one of the biggest events in Chicago... The ultimate goal is to make this a staple annual event.”

A blueprint, not a pep talk

Unlike many financial influencers who rely on broad inspiration, Ross focuses on logistics and actionable change. “One, you can’t build generational wealth if you can't overcome your past generational traumas,” he explained. “They're going to have a better relationship with money, and now learn how to prioritize different things in their life. They’re going to leave with a free budget plan. They’re going to leave with free resources.”

“We're going to tell you what account that needs to be. We’re going to tell you how to go about investing,” Ross added. “I’m hoping none of this message falls on deaf ears, but people are [instead] saying, ‘Okay, now I know what to do. I’m no longer scared. That person I just met has been doing it. That person I just met told me why this is important. And they, more importantly, gave me the blueprint.’”

He also shared how his own mindset changed as a student: “I was a freshman at the University of Pennsylvania. I was in the Wharton class. I was in Econ 101, and an Asian kid was day trading in the middle of class. I ain’t never seen that. I was on a $300 Acer computer that I got for free from the Chicago Urban League.”

“Exposure is the greatest teacher,” Ross said. “I said, ‘Wait a minute, I got to figure this out.’ I asked him what he was doing. And within two weeks, I had opened up my own E*TRADE portfolio, and I started investing. My first investment was GE, General Electric. Reason being, this was in 2008. And as you can imagine, we were going through a recession.”

Legacy goals: The digital civil rights movement

When asked what he wants his legacy to be, Ross didn't hesitate.

“What my overall brand is, is a person that’s selfless... That is part of what I would consider the digital wealth renaissance, the digital civil rights movement,” he stated. “We want financial rights. We want financial freedom.”

“I want to fight for our freedom because the statistics are saying that by the year 2050, median net worth would be zero. In Chicago where I live, the median net worth of a Black family is already zero,” he revealed. “My legacy is to reverse that, to ensure that people know how to start building wealth because we’re the most talented people in this world. It’s just a function of what we’re putting our energy in, right?”

“If we want to come up with a dance that’s going to go viral on TikTok, we’ll do that. But then, some other group might actually monetize it, right? We want to come up with a dope-a** saying and slang and this, that, and the third — we'll come up with it. If we come to sports, we excel in everything. But are we owning it? Are we monetizing it?”

“When it comes to wealth building, I want to continue to lead our people,” Ross expressed. “I want people to invest like their lives depend on it... because it does depend on it.”

The 2025 Maconomics Wealth Summit kicks off on Friday (July 18). Cop your tickets here if you haven’t already!