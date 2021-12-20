Image Image Credit Nykieria Chaney/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ross Mac speaking at REVOLT WORLD Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Chicago will host the 2025 Maconomics Wealth Summit, featuring a powerhouse lineup of Black finance leaders.

Attendees will access real-world tools for building generational wealth through panels, workshops and VIP experiences.

The summit blends financial education with cultural connection, including a yacht party and community basketball game.

Maconomics is gearing up for its most dynamic weekend yet with the return of its Wealth Summit, taking place July 18 to 20, 2025, in the Windy City. Curated by Chicago native, financial educator, and entrepreneur Ross Mac, the three-day event promises to blend financial empowerment, cultural connection and community impact in one setting.

Now in its third year, the summit aims to provide attendees with actionable tools for wealth-building through hands-on workshops, dynamic panel discussions and keynote sessions featuring prominent voices in finance and business. Among the confirmed speakers are Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche, Chris Sain, 9to5 Millionaire and Antoine Walker, the former NBA All-Star who shares the lessons he learned after mismanaging his career earnings.

According to the official event description, the Maconomics Wealth Summit is described as “a three-day, high-vibe, no-fluff experience curated by Chicago’s own Ross Mac to help you build real wealth, expand your network, and step fully into your financial power.”

Expert-led wealth building: Real estate, insurance and investment panels

The weekend kicks off Friday (July 18) with an exclusive VIP welcome dinner, giving attendees a chance to network with speakers, sponsors and fellow wealth-builders.

Saturday (July 19) will feature the main summit, where over 1,000 participants will engage with industry leaders across sectors like real estate, insurance, investing and entrepreneurship. Attendees will gain insider strategies from these top experts, with panels designed to simplify complex topics and offer practical steps toward building generational wealth.

Sunday (July 20) offers a more community-driven experience with a celebrity basketball game and backpack giveaway, in partnership with the Maconomics Foundation. The family-friendly event will host 500 attendees and is designed to uplift underserved communities through both philanthropy and fun.

Attendees will also gain access to Maconomics’ signature digital resource library, which includes templates, investment guides and long-term educational materials. VIP passholders will receive an expanded version of this toolkit, along with priority seating, swag bags and access to a private meet-and-greet with speakers.

VIP networking and yacht party highlight Chicago experience

The VIP tier offers additional lifestyle-focused events, including a white-themed yacht party on Lake Michigan, complete with fireworks and skyline views. These gatherings blend premium networking with entertainment, ensuring the experience is both financially and culturally enriching.

Tickets are now available with three pricing tiers: $149 for early buyers, $249 for general admission, and $349 for the full VIP experience.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson praised Mac’s work in the opening address of a previous summit, “Ross Mac’s dedication to financial literacy is not just commendable — it’s transformative for our community. I am profoundly proud of the pioneering work Ross is doing to empower and educate, setting a foundation for generational prosperity.”

Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting your financial journey, the Maconomics Wealth Summit offers an immersive, culturally relevant and highly actionable weekend designed to help you shift from survival to strategy — and from saving to scaling. Check out more on the highly anticipated event here.