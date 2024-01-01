Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Boosie Badazz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Boosie Badazz's highly anticipated appearance at 2024 REVOLT WORLD opened with playful digs at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The “Set It Off” rapper, whose Instagram accounts have been consistently removed by the company each time he opens a new one, jokingly threatened to sue the tech tycoon.

In the first moments of the "Caresha Please" taping, host Yung Miami asked Boosie if he still had a profile on the social media platform. As expected, the answer was no.

"Nah, they just took my Instagram again, and this time I ain't post nothing. Aye, I'm suing them. I'm tired," he shared.

The City Girls artist responded, saying, "You gotta abide by the guidelines," likely referring to Boosie’s previous removal for posting sexually explicit content.

According to the Louisiana native, he played by the rules, even creating the account under his real name to avoid getting his profile disabled again. Everything was fine until he went on a podcast, and they revealed his username.

When asked why this keeps happening, he asserted that Zuckerberg doesn't like him. "He doesn't like me. They just... they're hating on me. I'm the life of Instagram. You need me."

The banter continued as Boosie joked about being on his 13th account and teased plans to create another. This isn’t the first time he expressed frustrations with the Instagram and Facebook founder. In 2022, he went on a rant on X directed at Zuckerberg and former Facebook executive Adam Mosseri after his third account was deleted, hurling distasteful remarks at their families.

Despite Meta's and other people's attempts to cancel him, the Huntin Season creator said it would never happen because his fans wouldn't allow it.

"You can't cancel Boosie. I mean, because people love me. I ain't hating on nobody. I ain't doing none of that. I'm just making people smile, doing what I do — taking care of my family, making music, making movies.

"If you hating on Boosie, man, you kind of f***ed up. No, you really are. I'm just trying to keep going and stay out here."

Yung Miami chimed in, noting that some people dislike those who speak their minds, especially when they have an audience. But to the entertainer, his audience is in real life, not just online.

"I know a lot of people love what I speak about it. They're just not on social media. A lot of them are not on social media. I go to the airport, and you got a 65-year-old woman saying, 'That's that Boosie boy! Boy, I love you!' Everywhere I go. I might get fake love from certain people, fake hate from some people on Instagram, but people genuinely f**k with me."

He continued, declaring that his authenticity truly connects him to his supporters. "That's what I love about being real. My realness is worth more than any of this money or anything. Just because you got money, that doesn't make you real.”

The conversation shifted as the lyricist opened up about his struggles, his comments on the LGBTQ+ community, the Rod Wave controversy and more. Ultimately, whether loved or hated, Boosie shows no intention of backing down from critics or stepping away from social media anytime soon.